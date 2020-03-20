Mayor Arrigo Launches Email and Text Message Notification Service

Revere 311 Hours Extended through Weekend

Message to Residents: Please Stay Home

March 20, 2020 – The City of Revere’s Emergency Response Team continues to take proactive steps to slow community transmission of COVID-19 and prepare for further spread of the disease. As of today, March 20, 2020, there are 3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the City of Revere. The City expects this number to rise as testing becomes more widely available.

Today, Mayor Arrigo launched an email and text message notification service to provide subscribers with the latest updates on the City of Revere’s response efforts. To subscribe for notifications visit revere.org/coronavirus.

“Today, we are relying on you, our residents, to help us slow the spread of the virus in our community. Our preparations have helped Revere stay ahead of this crisis – however, we are at a critical time now,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “Everyone must take the calls to action seriously and please stay home.”

Hours of operation for Revere 311 have been extended to 8:15 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to support residents with questions or concerns. Dial 3-1-1 (or 781-286-8311) or email [email protected]

The City of Revere has published a page that outlines resources for impacted small businesses, employers, non-profits, and/or workers. The page will be updated by City staff on an ongoing basis, as information becomes available.

Mayor Arrigo is being briefed daily by members of his Emergency Response Team to coordinate efforts across City departments. The Mayor and City officials are also joining daily briefings with state and federal officials to coordinate containment strategies regionally. All updates for Revere residents are being shared regularly at Revere.org and via social media.

City Services Update

Mayor Arrigo declared a State of Emergency in the City of Revere on March 19, 2020.

There are no disruptions to basic City services provided by Revere Police, Fire, EMS, Department of Public Works and Revere 311.

All City buildings are closed to the public until further notice, and services to residents remain available at Revere.org.

All City parks and playgrounds are closed until further notice.

City of Revere Board of Health mandated the closure of non-medically-licensed facilities or businesses for which operation involves close (within six feet) or actual contact between individuals as a basic aspect of the business or operation. Programming normally provided by the Library, Rec Department and Senior Center will be made available to the public online and via Revere TV this week.

Revere Public Schools began grab-and-go meal services to all students and families at all eight school sites on Monday. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to any child that needs it Monday through Friday, from 10-11 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Virtual learning plans for all grade levels were made available today at RevereK12.org. Devices will be provided to any student who does not have one at home.

Revere 311 remains fully staffed and residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to reach the City by dialing 311 (or 781-286-8311) or emailing [email protected]

A mutual aid informational packet for residents is now available on Revere.org, providing a wide range of resources related to issues like access to food, health care, transportation, housing rights and more. The online document will be updated daily at 4 p.m.

The City of Revere’s volunteer database opened on Friday for individuals seeking to lend a helping hand over the next several weeks. Volunteers who register with the City will be contacted if/when assignments are identified.

Health & Wellbeing of Vulnerable Populations

The City remains focused on proactively supporting populations at higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 illness, including older people and people of all ages with severe underlying health conditions. Actions taken include:

The establishment of a network to connect with senior citizens throughout the City to allow for ongoing phone wellness check-ins

Partnership with Rite-Aid secured to offer delivery of prescription medications, and ongoing outreach to CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens to establish partnership commitments

Outreach to all public and private facilities housing seniors in the City of Revere to establish information sharing protocols

Outreach to residents traditionally served by the Senior Center to determine ongoing needs for daily meal delivery

Ongoing coordination with service provider Mystic Valley to begin planning for extension of services offered to seniors

Actions for All Revere Residents to Take

The Centers for Disease Control has advised the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus, and has provided a number of basic steps all citizens can take to protect themselves, including: washing your hands often, avoiding close contact with those who are sick, staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

Revere Emergency Preparedness

City of Revere public safety and health teams are participating in regular briefings with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Authority (MEMA) and are prepared to dispatch emergency volunteers within the city as needed.