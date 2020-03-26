Obituaries 3-25-2020

Gertrude Packer

Lifelone Revere resident

Gertrude (Borodkin) Packer, 96, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away on Sunday, March 22.

She was the beloved wife of the late William Packer, devoted mother of Harold Packer and his wife, Jo Ann Packer of Salem, N.H/ and Faith Kaplan and her husband, Neil Kaplan of Germantown, MD; loving daughter of the late Rubin Borodkin and Celia (Pearis) Borodkin; dear sister of the late Edythe Levine and the late Paul Borodkin; loving grandmother of two and great grandmother of three and devoted aunt of many nieces nephews, great nieces and nephews and 11 great-great nieces and nephews who meant the world to her.

Due to the Covid 19 virus, services will be private. Interment was at the Sudlikov Cemetery, Everett. On Tuesday evening, March 24 at 6:30 p.m., a virtual Shiva began with a traditional service starting at 7 p.m. The link to video chat is: https://wri.zoom.us/j/348957958 or you can call in at (+13126266799. Meeting ID: 348957958#)

Contributions in Gertrude’s memory may be made to Chelsea Jewish LifeCare 201 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. For guestbook, visit: www.torffuneralservice.com.

Elizabeth Jalbert

Worked for former Forbes Lithograph

Private Funeral Services were held on March 25 in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals for longtime Revere resident, Elizabeth A. “Lee” (Scarpetti) Jalbert, who passed at her Revere residence, following a long illness on March 21. She was almost 95 years old.

Immediately after graduating from Revere High School, Class of 1943, she went to work for the former Forbes Lithograph of Revere and Chelsea. “Lee” was placed in the currency unit– creating money for the war effort. As she told her family, many, many times, her job was exciting and never boring.

She was the wife of the late Hector H. Jalbert who passed on April 25, 2013 after 68 years of marriage; the cherished mother to Leslie A. Parechanian and her husband, Dale F. of Revere and the late Sharon E. DeRenne; devoted grandmother to Kristen A. DeRenne-Travelo and her husband, George M. of Merrimac, Janelle M. and Justin M. Parechanian, both of Revere and the adoring great-grandmother of Madison R. and Autumn L. Travelo, Cali B. Ryker L., Gabrielle and Nate Travelo; dear sister of the late Mary Santsuosso and Anne M. Hurley. She is also lovingly survived by her son-in-law, Lawrence L. DeRenne of Merrimac, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. She was the admired daughter of the late Domizio Scarpetti and Bessie (Sherman) Scarpetti.

A family announcement will be made regarding place, date and time of a “Celebration of Life Ceremony” (Funeral Mass). This information will also be posted to the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals website. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Karen Anne Henneberry

Retired special needs teacher

Private Funeral Services were held on March 23 in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals for Karen Anne (Sullivan) Henneberry who passed away on March 19 (the Feast of St. Joseph). She was 77 years old.

Karen enjoyed a 26-year career in “Special Needs Education, principally with the City of Boston, “Dorchester and East Boston” as well as time spent in the school systems of Everett, Revere and Billerica. She was a graduate of Everett High School, Salem State Teachers’ College and Lesley College and a long-time member of the Salem State Alumni Board of Directors and the Bellevue Golf Club of Melrose.

The beloved wife of 54 years to Thomas R. Henneberry, she was the cherished mother of Thomas J. Henneberry and his wife, Betsy of Reading, Kara L. DeNutte and her husband, Rick of Melrose and Adam M. Henneberry and his wife, Denise of Reading; dear sister of Joan Harcus and her late husband, James of Washington State, Jeremiah Sullivan and his wife, Barbara of Florida, Robert Sullivan and his wife, Roseanne of Centerville and the late Marjorie Snow and John L. Sullivan, Jr. and his late wife, Carol and she is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the beloved daughter of the late John L. Sullivan, Sr. and Agnes (O’Keefe) Sullivan and the adoring grandmother to Abigail, Daniel, Leah, Ryan and Anna.

An announcement will be made regarding a place, date and time for a “Celebration of Life Service” for Karen by her family. Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals.

Jeanne ‘Mimi’ DaMore

Will be forever missed

Jeanne M. “Mimi” (Rubino) DaMore,73, a long-time resident of Wilmington, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 11.

Jeanne was born on January 18, 1947 in East Boston, the cherished daughter of the late Alfred and Phyllis Rubino. She was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School. Following graduation, Jeanne went on to further her education at Burdett Business School in Boston.

Jeanne married the “love of her life” Peter DaMore on February 22, 1969; the couple lived in Revere for a few years before moving to Wilmington nearly 48 years ago. Jeanne was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother who showered her family with unconditional love and devotion.

Jeanne made a wonderful home for her family; she had an open door policy and treated her children’s friends as her own family. Jeanne loved being a Mom; she was always there to support her children whatever they were involved in and she beamed with pride as she spoke of what wonderful adults that had become.

Jeanne’s role as “Mimi” to her grandchildren was truly one she treasured; she just adored her grandchildren and looked forward to attending their school events, sporting events and cheering competitions.

Jeanne will be fondly remembered as kind and caring towards others; she always went out of her way to give back to her community. She was known to be an amazing cook and baker who enjoyed hosting her family and friends or she would bring food to others who were ill or in need of a friend.

All who knew Jeanne, knew that she was a huge sports fan who closely followed the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. But her favorite team to follow was the BC Eagles and she considered Doug Flutie a personal friend.

Jeanne was truly “one of a kind”– thoughtful, friendly and loving. Her passing left a huge void in the hearts of those who loved her. She will forever be loved and missed by all.

Jeanne was the beloved wife of Peter T. DaMore, Sr., devoted mother of Peter T. DaMore, Jr. and his wife, Gayle of Burlington, Fred DaMore and his wife, Ann of Woburn and Lisa King and her husband, Christopher of Wilmington; loving “Mimi” of Tyler, Trae, Dylan, Joseph, Gavin, Lily and Bobby; cherished daughter of the late Alfred and Phyllis (Zevolo) Rubino, dear sister of Louis Rubino and his wife, Marsha of Burlington and sister-in-law of John and Dawn DaMore and Geraldine and Robert MacCuish, all of Revere. Jeanne is also survived by her nieces, nephews and friends

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne’s memory may be made to the Wilmington High School Scholarship Fund, kindly put “In Memory of Jeanne DaMore” in the memo line and mail to Lisa King, 187 Taft Road, Wilmington, MA 01887.

Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, MA.

Due to concerns of the current situation with the Coronavirus; the DaMore family has decided to have a private service at this time and will have a public Celebration of Life at a later date. Please follow our website for updated information at www.nicholsfuneralhome.com

Alessandro Annese

Late proprietor of Alex Tailor Shop

Alessandro Annese, 83, of Revere, passed away on March 17.

He was the late proprietor of Alex Tailor Shop in Revere.

The beloved husband of the late Rose (Puttilli) Annese, he was the cherished son of the late Vincenzo and Alba (Vazza) Annese, loving father of Annalisa Silva of Peabody, Helen Ivey –Annese and her husband, Ray Ivey, of Middleton and Vincent Annese and his wife, Amy Barber –Annese of Westford; dear brother of Elisa Galli of Italy and the late Giulia Trevasani and the adored grandfather of Alec Silva, Alessandra and Adrianna Ivey and Celia and James Annese.

Graveside Services will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 226 North St., Salem, Thursday, March 26 at 1 p.m. At the family’s request, please OMIT flowers. Donations may be made in Alessandro’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association Alz.org. For online guest book, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com

Joanne Othmer

Of East Boston

Joanne (Zirpolo) Othmer of East Boston passed away surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, March 19.

The beloved wife of the late Robert Othmer, Sr., she was the devoted mother of James Othmer and Joseph Othmer, both of Revere, Cheryl Othmer and her husband, John Oliver and Charlene Albanese and her husband, Ray, all of East Boston, Sean Othmer of Revere, Michael Othmer of East Boston, Stephen Othmer and his wife, Angela of Chelsea and the late Robert Jr., Richard, Dennis and David; loving sister of Nicholas Zirpolo, Anna Giovanni, Gloria Scorzoni, Delores DiGianvittorio, and Louise Ciccarello; cherished grandmother of Danielle Puopolo, Ashley Mantyla, Shana Oliver, Tiffany Albanese, Ray Albanese, Jimmy Othmer Jr., Isabella Othmer, Dennis Othmer Jr., Melina Othmer and the late Christine Puopolo and adored great-grandmother of Michael and Giana.

Joanne was a resident of the Barnes School Senior Living.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joanne’s name to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Fund, Department 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265-0309 (Tel: (877)465-6636).

In accordance with the CDC, Mass. Department of Public Health, Archdiocese of Boston guidelines and local restrictions on gatherings and congregations due to COVID-19, all services will be held for the immediate family privately. If you have any questions or would like to express your condolences, please contact the funeral home during normal business hours or leave a message for the family on the tribute wall. Joanne will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For more information please visit www.ruggieromh.com.