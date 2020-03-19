City of Revere Response to COVID-19: March 19, 2020 Update

Mayor Arrigo Declares State of EmergencyPublic Parks, Playgrounds Closed to the PublicPersonal Care Facilities to Close, Effective 5 P.M. TodayMessage to Residents: Please Stay Home

March 19, 2020 – The City of Revere’s Emergency Response Team continues to take proactive steps to slow community transmission of COVID-19 and prepare for further spread of the disease. As of today, March 19, 2020, there are 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the City of Revere. The City expects this number to rise as testing becomes more widely available. In consultation with medical experts and Revere’s Board of Public Health, Mayor Arrigo has taken a number of actions in the interest of public health and safety and to prevent community transmission of coronavirus, effective 5PM today, March 19, 2020:

Declared a State of Emergency in the City of Revere to implement broad emergency measures to ensure public health and safety;

Ordered the closure of all City parks and playgrounds;

Ordered the City of Revere Board of Health to mandate the closure of non-medically-licensed facilities or businesses for which operation involves close (within six feet) or actual contact between individuals as a basic aspect of the business or operation. This order includes specifically, but not exclusively, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, massage parlors, spa including electrolysis and laser facilities, manicure and pedicure facilities, cosmetic (make-up) facilities, body art facilities, and all related services provided by these facilities.

City staff are canvassing the City to visit all establishments affected by this requirement, and providing business owners with a resource sheet outlining city contacts, small business loan programs, and employee assistance resources. Revere Police will be patrolling the city tomorrow to remind the public of the need and importance of social distancing practices, particularly in anticipation of warmer weather. Mayor Arrigo is being briefed daily by members of his Emergency Response Team to coordinate efforts across City departments. The Mayor and City officials are also joining daily briefings with state and federal officials to coordinate containment strategies regionally. All updates for Revere residents are being shared regularly at Revere.org and via social media.

City Services Updates

There are no disruptions to basic City services provided by Revere Police, Fire, EMS, Department of Public Works and Revere 311.

All City buildings are closed to the public until further notice, and services to residents remain available at Revere.org.

Programming normally provided by the Library, Rec Department and Senior Center will be made available to the public online and via Revere TV this week.

Revere Public Schools began grab-and-go meal services to all students and families at all eight school sites on Monday. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to any child that needs it Monday through Friday, from 10-11 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Virtual learning plans for all grade levels were made available today at RevereK12.org. Devices will be provided to any student who does not have one at home.

Revere 311 remains fully staffed and residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to reach the City by dialing 311 (or 781-286-8311) or emailing [email protected] .

. A mutual aid informational packet for residents is now available on Revere.org, providing a wide range of resources related to issues like access to food, health care, transportation, housing rights and more. The online document will be updated daily at 4 p.m.

The City of Revere’s volunteer database opened on Friday for individuals seeking to lend a helping hand over the next several weeks. Volunteers who register with the City will be contacted if/when assignments are identified.

Health & Wellbeing of Vulnerable Populations

The City remains focused on proactively supporting populations at higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 illness, including older people and people of all ages with severe underlying health conditions. Actions taken include:

The establishment of a network to connect with senior citizens throughout the City to allow for ongoing phone wellness check-ins

Partnership with Rite-Aid secured to offer delivery of prescription medications, and ongoing outreach to CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens to establish partnership commitments

Outreach to all public and private facilities housing seniors in the City of Revere to establish information sharing protocols

Outreach to residents traditionally served by the Senior Center to determine ongoing needs for daily meal delivery

Ongoing coordination with service provider Mystic Valley to begin planning for extension of services offered to seniors

Actions for All Revere Residents to Take

The Centers for Disease Control has advised the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus, and has provided a number of basic steps all citizens can take to protect themselves, including: washing your hands often, avoiding close contact with those who are sick, staying home when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

Revere Emergency Preparedness

City of Revere public safety and health teams are participating in regular briefings with the Massachusetts Emergency Management Authority (MEMA) and are prepared to dispatch emergency volunteers within the city as needed.