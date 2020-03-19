Obituaries 3-18-22

Dante Memmolo, Jr.

Retired dental industry sales rep.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated in Sacred Heart Church, East Boston on March 16, for Dante M. Memmolo Jr., who passed away at St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River on March 11. He was 75 years old.

Dante had a lifelong career in the dental industry as a sales representative and covered territory in New England, upstate New York and the South. His companies included SS White, Rower (Healthco) Dental, Henry J. Bosworth and Dux Dental. In his retirement, Dante enjoyed a part-time job as a sales associate for Brooks Brothers at the Premium Outlets in Merrimack, N.H., while continuing as an independent representative of dental products.

Dante loved meeting people. His sense of humor and ability to engage others allowed him to easily turn strangers into friends. Photography became his passion upon retirement. He sought opportunities to learn and practice new skills, excelling in night photography and cityscapes. Dante was a daily walker, enjoyed folk music, travel, and spending time with family and friends.

Dante was proud to serve his country in the Massachusetts Air National Guard with his father and brothers. He was keenly interested in aviation history and served as Vice President of the Massachusetts Air National Guard Historical Association.

The devoted son of the late Lt. Col. Dante M. Memmolo and Mary R. (Laurano) Memmolo, he was the cherished brother of Mary Jane Marcucci of Newburyport and Margaret A. Shand (Michael) of Barrington, R.I. Dante was predeceased by his brother, Michael and his twin, Anthony. He was the beloved nephew of Stanley Buonagurio and Gloria Laurano, both of East Boston, dear brother-in-law of Patricia Memmolo of Bradenton, Fla., and adored uncle of Michael Memmolo (Tricia) of Tigard, Ore., Andrea Currier (Michael) of Bradenton, Fla., David Memmolo (Jessica) of Oceanside, Calif., Mary Canelas (Paul) of Hudson, N.H., Annemarie Butler (Bret) of Newburyport, Jayne Millerick of Bow, N.H., Elizabeth Marcucci of Epping, N.H., Benjamin Shand of New York City and Grace Shand of Providence, R.I. He is also lovingly survived by many grandnieces, grandnephews, treasured cousins, friends and colleagues.

Remembrances may be made to Massachusetts Air National Guard Historical Association (MANGHA), Inc., P.O. Box 38, 158 Reilly St., Otis ANGB, MA 02542. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com. Funeral Arrangements were under the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere.

Leonard Brien

Travel and friendships were his passion

Leonard J. Brien, 68, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 12 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House, Danvers.

He was born in Lowell, May 17, 1951, the son of the late George Brien and the late Olive (Chandler) Brien. He was a graduate of Lowell High School, Class of 1970, and then went on to work for numerous airlines in the food preparation division.

In his free time, he was most likely planning a trip or taking a trip. Leonard had a true passion for travel. He traveled throughout the United States and Europe, in addition to taking 20 cruises. His love for friendship equally matched the love he had for travel, and he made many good friends along his way.

Leonard is survived and will be deeply missed by his sisters: Marsha Cancado and her husband, Elcio of Dracut and Myrtle Garside and her husband, Robert of Londonderry, N.H., his brothers: Birt E. Brien, Sr. and his wife, Linda of Derry, NH and Daniel Brien of Lowell. Leonard was also the brother of the late Noreen Paradis of Manchester, N.H., and Carol Jackman of Norwell. He also leaves his good friends Salvatore Mannone, Steven Belmonte and Mark Kelleher and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Family and friends are invited to Leonard’s Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Friday, March 20, at 10 a.m. in St. Marguerite d’Youville Parish, 1340 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. His burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Should you have any questions or concerns please contact Dracut Funeral Home at 978-957-5032. To leave an online condolence or message please visit: www.dracutfuneralhome.com or on Facebook under “Dracut Funeral Home.”

Marie Mottola

Longtime Revere hairdresser and Roseti Senior Center volunteer

Marie “Palmie” (Belmonte) Mottola, a lifelong resident of Revere, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on March 13 at the age of 91.

Marie was a local hairdresser on Beach Street for many years. She enjoyed her volunteer work with the Rosseti Senior Center, where many friendships were formed. Marie had a strong faith, and would recite the rosary daily. Her famous line was “You Other One.” Palmie will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Born in Revere on Sept. 8, 1928, to the late Joseph and Anna (Caruso) Belmonte, she was the beloved wife of the late Angelo “Sonny,” devoted mother of Jean Mottola of Lynn, formerly of Revere, Ernest “Ernie” Mottola and his wife, Donna of Seabrook, N.H., and Joseph Mottola and his wife, Andrea of Revere; cherished grandmother of eight and adoring great-grandmother of five; the dear sister of Deacon Joseph Belmonte and his wife, Barbara of Peabody and the late Angela Carnavale. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

In light of the recent developments with the Coronavirus (Covid-19), all funeral services were privately held. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For guest book, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Carl Porfido

Outstanding drummer

Carl J. Porfido, 83, of Saugus, formerly of Revere, passed away at home on March 13 surrounded by his loving family.

Carl loved his family as well as music. Carl was an outstanding drummer who was taught by one of the most respected drummers in music, George Stone.

The devoted husband of Jean (Surette) Porfido, he was the son of the late Giacomo and Margaret (Fucillo) Porfido, loving father of Michael Porfido of Saugus and the late Karen Porfido, dear brother of the late Mary Porfido, Mildred Del Fraino, Edith Voto and Frank Porfido.

Family will honor Carl’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere today, Wednesday, March 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again Thursday morning at 9 a.m. before leaving in procession to St. Anthony’s Church for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. For guest book and directions www.vazzafunerals.com

Lawrence Frederick

Retired salesman

Lawrence A. ‘Larry” Frederick of Pearl Ave., Revere passed away at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital on Feb. 29. He was 94 years old.

Born in Boston, he was the beloved son of the late Mary (Bouchie) and Anthony Frederick. He grew up in Winthrop before moving to Revere over 40 years ago. He enlisted in the Navy during World War II, reaching the rank of Ship’s Cook Second Class. After his honorable discharge, he went on to work as a salesman in the clothing industry.

He was the devoted husband of Amelia (Masiello) and the loving father of Linda Rankin of Abington, loving stepfather of Robert DeCristoforo and his wife, Carol of Danvers, Marie Namey and her husband, John of Revere and Karen Corolla and her husband, Robert of Winthrop; dear brother of Herbert Frederick of New Hampshire and the late Marie and Anthony; cherished grandfather and step-grandfather of Scott Gullicksen, Jennifer and Dave Hincman, Michelle and Dave Hinchey, Michael and Patricia Namey, Kristen and James Suozzo, Janelle Namey, Alysse and Lauren Corolla and great-grandfather of Ayla, Lianna, Natalie, Blake, Stephen and Everleigh.

The funeral was conducted from the Caggiano-O’Maley-Frazier Funeral Home on Thursday, March 5, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church. Services concluded with the interment in Winthrop Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com.

Amy Hanton

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

Amy Hanton of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully at the Salem Hospital surrounded by her loving family on March 16.

She was the loving daughter of the late George and Maria (Spada) Hanton, wife of Orlando Solis, loving mother of Alec Gonzalez, dear sister of Michelle Varano and her husband, Nick, adored granddaughter of the late Louis and Margaret Spada and fond aunt of Nico and Marina Varano.

Family and friends will honor Amy’s life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., East Boston today, Wednesday, March 18 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in celebration of Amy’s life at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church Brooks St., East Boston. Services will conclude with Amy being laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Marian Zolla

One of Revere’s oldest residents from one of Revere’s oldest families

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Saturday, March 14 for Marian Y. Zolla, 106 years young, who passed after a brief illness on Tuesday, March 10. Interment followed in the Zolla Estate Lot at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Born and raised in the former “Mrs. Jack Gardner’s Summer Residence” on Prospect Avenue, Revere, Marion resided there until moving to the Cohen-Florence-Levine Estates in Chelsea in 2004 where she received extraordinary care and attention, physically and emotionally. Marion’s family is deeply grateful to the administration and entire staff and especially to her PC, Roger C. Pasinski, MD for his long time care.

A 1931 graduate of Revere High School, when her mother passed, Marion became surrogate mom to her seven siblings. She maintained the family home at 33 Prospect Avenue where she cooked, mentored and was their go-to person for almost all else. As she became older, she had a fun interest in bingo and the game of Polka.

The Good Lord rewarded her with a “technicolor day” for her interment, so deserving for a Special Angel of God.

She was the beloved daughter of the late James A. Zolla, Sr. and Louise (Sessa) Zolla, cherished sister of William R. Zolla of Danvers and the late Estelle A. Abbene and her late husband, William, Louise DeStefano and her late husband, Joseph, Evelyn Corea and her late husband, Frank, James A. Zolla, Jr., Frank E. Zolla and Rev. Brother Richard P. Zolla; adored aunt to Leslie Zolla of Stoneham, Maris L. Abbene of Medfield, Ronald W. Zolla and his wife, Kathleen “Lee” of Portsmouth, NH and Toni Sicari and her husband ,Sebastian of Ponte Verde, FL. She is also lovingly survived by one grandniece, six grandnephews, one great-grandniece, three great-grandnephews and by many faithful cousins.

Marion’s family found it most imperative, to publicly acknowledge, the extraordinary care rendered to “Auntie Marion” for over 16 years, while a resident of Cohen-Florence-Levine Estates, Chelsea. To the administration and entire staff, we (Auntie Marion’s family) have grateful hearts for the respect and attention also rendered to each and every one of us.

Remembrances may be made to: The Cohen-Florence-Levine Estates, 301 Captain’s Row, Chelsea, MA 02150 Attn: Patients’ Activities Fund. The Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals was honored to have cared for Marion. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Richard Santiano

Longtime wholesale parts manager for Herb Chambers Chevrolet of Danvers

A Funeral Service was held on Friday, March 13 at the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals of Revere for Richard L. “Richie” Santiano, who died most unexpectedly on Sunday, March 8 at his Boxford residence.

“Richie” spent his early years in Saugus and was a graduate of Saugus High School, Class of 1974. He continued to live in Saugus until moving to Boxford in 1990. He loved his home and maintaining it himself, impeccably.

A tall 6 foot ruggedly handsome young man, he had a personality to match. History says that a party never got going until “Richie” was there. He had an all-embracing personality and, above all, placed his mom, siblings, nephews, nieces and his long time companion first and foremost in his life.

For over 15 years and until his untimely passing, he was the “Wholesale Parts Manager” for Herb Chambers Chevrolet of Danvers. There he enjoyed many fiercely stong and faithful friendships.

He was the devoted son of Phyllis (Eramo) Santiano of Saugus and the late Michael J. Santiano, Jr., cherished brother of Maureen D. Santiano, Rose Sarro, Robert J. Santiano and his wife, Anne, all of Saugus and the late Michael J. Santiano, III; dear uncle of Montana S. Santiano of Saugus and her partner, William Jackson of Salem, Michael A. Santiano and his partner, Ashley Wright of Haverhill, Maryanne Santiano and her fiancée, Matthew Williams of East Boston and Julie E. Santiano of Saugus and her partner, Stephen Pizzi of Revere. He is also lovingly survived by his companion, of 27 years, Cheryl A. Jarvis and her children, Denise E. Leigh, Kristen A. Stack, all of Woburn and Stephen P. Jarvis of Chelmsford. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive Richard.

His Funeral Service was held at the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere on Friday, March 13 followed by interment at Main St. Cemetery, Rowley.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to your favorite charity. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Robert Kyle

Of New Hampshire, formerly of Revere

Robert C. Kyle, of Bartlett, N.H., formerly of Revere, passed away on March 4.

He was the beloved husband of the late Wanda (Skovinski) Kyle, devoted father of Robert S. Kyle and his wife, Keri of Tewksbury, Danielle Day and her husband, Bill of Revere and Rachelle Marasca and her husband, Mark of Epping, N.H.; dear brother of Kenneth Kyle and his wife, Patricia of Georgetown, formerly of Revere and cherished grandfather of Christian, Mark, Megan, Dillan and Ethan. Robert is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

In light of the recent developments with the Coronavirus (Covid-19) all funeral services were privately held and entrusted to the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons – Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. At the family’s request and in lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Robert’s memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at https://donate3.cancer.org/. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Frances DiPlatzi

Will be missed by all who knew her

Frances (Ferrera) DiPlatzi of Revere died on March 13 at the age of 68.

Frances was born in Cambridge on Sept.13, 1951, to the late Antonio Ferrera and Theresa Ferrera-Osoling. She is survived by her longtime companion of 42 years, William Botelho. She was the cherished mother of Michael DiPlatzi and his fianceé, Justine Drinkwater, adored grandmother of Mikayla and Justin DiPlatzi, dear sister of Millie Lodin of Franklin and Patricia Buontempo and her husband, Albert of Revere and beloved aunt of Anthony Buontempo.

Frances truly will be missed by all who knew her.

In light of the recent developments with the Coronavirus (Covid-19) funeral services were privately held with arrangements by the Paul BUonfiglio & Sons, Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 4072, Pittsfield, MA 02102. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Joseph Baffo

Of Revere, formerly of Sicily

Joseph Baffo, 95, of Revere, formerly of Augusta, Sicily, passed away on March 9.

The cherished son of the late Giovanni and Nunziata (Russo) Baffo, he was the beloved husband of the late Maria (Evangelista) Baffo, loving father of John Baffo and his wife, Maria M. of Revere and Nancy Folan; adored grandfather of Elizabeth Folan and caring brother of Carmela Noe, Lucia Urrata and her husband Frank and the late Luciano Serra, Sebastiano, Giovanni, and Carmelo Baffo. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral arrangements were by Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, Revere. Entombment was at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph’s name to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 8701 Georgia Ave., Suite 412, Silver Spring, MD 20910. For guest book, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.