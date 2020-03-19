City Council seeks meeting with Revere Little League directors about McMackin Park

City Council President Patrick Keefe has made Pop Warner one of the most prized youth sports programs in the city. The RPW leader will now try to rebuild another gem in the city: McMackin Little League Field, also known as “Little Fenway.”

The Council unanimously approved Keefe’s motion to meet with Revere Little League Board of Directors so they “can explain the intention of their organization to restore the use of the property as a baseball field.”

The park, which is located on Winthrop Avenue, has been unused for several years. It was the home of Revere Little League and often hosted District 16 All-Star Tournament games.

Such local baseball standouts as Steve DiCarlo, Steve Cushing and Steve Bagnera – and other greats not named Steve – played baseball at the field. Red Sox star Tony Conigliaro played a game at the field while a member of the East Boston Little League.

Councillors agreed with the intention of Keefe’s motion to address the issue head-on.

“This is a great motion, and I support you wholeheartedly,” said Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino. “Out of all the questions I get from the city, the parents say, ‘what’s going on with that field?’ I want to get some answers and I know it’s been an issue for many years.”

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna said she has met with RLL board members in the past to try to come up with a solution.

“I want the public to know that we have been working on this,” said McKenna. “We need to go forward a lot more with this. It has been an ongoing conversation.”

Councillor-at-Large Steve Morabito said that Speaker Robert A. DeLeo has also been involved in discussions about McMackin Field in the past.

“This will be interesting to have the [directors] before the Council and ask them questions,” said Morabito.

Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto said, “The citizens know that we do not own this property. I’ve been hearing this for years. We tried to acquire this property because that’s the only we can correct this problem for them, and they didn’t want to do it. This is simply a board that doesn’t want to fix this for whatever reason. It’s a bad reflection of the city. It’s a blight.”

Councillor-at-Large Gerry Visconti said the property has become “an eyesore” for the area.

Visconti also requested that an electrical pole inside the field be repaired.

Keefe said “a truth session” is necessary to discuss all the issues and rumors concerning the property and the intention of the RLL board of directors.

“The entire City Council would be in favor to have this property used for physical activities for the youth for an open space – if it’s a baseball league, fantastic – if it can’t be and has to be changed to something else – but put…toward good recreational use in the city – simple as that.”

The matter was sent to the Council’s Parks and Recreation sub-committee for further review.