State Rep. candidates start new type of campaigning

The race to be the successor to RoseLee Vincent as Revere’s state representative has begun.

Revere candidates Joseph Gravellese and Jessica Giannino are moving forward in their campaigns and the Democratic Primary that will be held on Sept. 1. Gravellese will be interacting with voters at a virtual town hall today (Wednesday) at 7 p.m.

“I will be taking questions from residents – some of the questions have already been submitted in advance,” said Gravellese. “If people wish to submit questions, they can either mail me or put a comment on Facebook.”

Gravellese said people can watch the video on his campaign Facebook page: Facebook.com/joegrav.

Gravellese is also in the process of gathering signatures from residents for his nomination papers. Candidates are required to submit 150 signatures.

“I’ve tried my best to collect signatures in a socially responsible way given the circumstances [with the coronavirus],” said Gravellese. “So I’ve distributed individual sheets to people to get their families to sign the papers and get back to me.”

The Boston College graduate is also reaching out to residents through the local media and online, laying out his platform and agenda.

Gravellese said he has chosen blue and white for his campaign stickers and materials.

Giannino, a councillor-at-large, participated in the Council meeting Monday night. She and her colleagues had a busy agenda that included a lengthy briefing on Revere efforts in light of the coronavirus pandemic and the unanimous vote appointment of Richard Viscay as the new city finance director.

Giannino had to postpone a campaign kickoff breakfast that was scheduled for March 14 due to the coronavirus situation. She has curtailed door-to-door visits in her campaign for now and is focusing on reaching out to residents through social media.

“We will be utilizing social media and technology to the best of our ability to keep our residents safe,” said Giannino.

The Salem State graduate said she also be using “good, old-fashioned telephone calls” to speak with residents. “

If anyone needs to contact me, they can call me, email me, text me – I’m completely available, and I will do whatever I can to help,” said Giannino, adding that she is “excited” about the state representative campaign. She said that she has received “great feedback” from residents of Chelsea and Saugus, the other communities that comprise the district.

“It’s kind of uncharted waters to campaign during a pandemic – but we’re going to do the best we can and make sure everyone stays safe,” said Giannino.