Markey wins Revere Caucus

The Revere Democratic Caucus held Saturday, March 7 at the Ocean Gate Towers located at 382 Ocean Avenue, was slated to begin at 11:00am, but people began coming in well before 11:00 a.m. At 11:15.a.m., Revere’s Democratic City Committee’s Secretary Juan Jaramillo closed registration and the caucus agenda began. By that time over fifty Democrats packed the community room at Ocean Gate, many of them newly registered or new comers to the political process.

Chairman and City Councilor Richard Serino, shared some opening remarks and vice-chair Dimple Rana, read remarks from Democratic State Party Chair, Gus Bickford. The Treasurer of the Democratic City Committee and City Council President, Patrick Keefe, shared the committee’s financial report and then surrogates from the campaign spoke. For Sen. Markey, State Rep. Roselee Vincent spoke of the Senator’s longtime ties to the Revere Community and his commitment to prioritizing resources for Revere. For Congressman Kennedy, Council President Keefe stressed that his support for Kennedy was not opposed to Markey, but rather in response to the need for new leadership.

Caucusing began after the surrogates and Congresswoman Clark’s call to rally against policies that hurt Americans implemented by the Trump Administration. Newly registered Democrats were allowed to participate in the process on Saturday. Among the caucus goers was 19-year-old, Chaimaa Hossaini, who attended her first caucus ever. “I decided to come to the caucus because I have never been to one, so it was a chance to experience the ins and outs of politics, said Hossaini, adding that this was “also a chance to be there and represent my fellow peers. I was rooting for Vanny Huot for my ward because she is such a wonderful person to be around and Revere needs more people like her. When I was officially elected, I was shook but I was proud. I knew then that I am representing the youth and others whose voices aren’t heard.” Chaimaa has been doing community organizing with the local youth group, Revere Youth in Action, fighting for social and economic justice.

Each ward had the opportunity to send four delegates to the convention, two male and two female delegates, and State Committeeman Jaramillo explained a new process for non-binary candidates. Wards 1 and 2, sent delegates to the May convention that had in large part committed to Ed Markey, by a three-to-one margin while Ward 3 minus its ex-officio delegate went entirely for Ed Markey. Ward 4 went to Joe Kennedy by a three-to-one margin, while wards 5 and 6 split their delegations. In addition to those elected, Revere will send at least five ex-officio delegates to the convention, Democratic State Committeeman Juan Jaramillo, Democratic City Chair, Richard Serino, Ward 3 Chair John Corregio, Ward 4 Chair, Louis Ciarlone, and Ward 6 Chair Dimple Rana. Three of the ex-officio members mentioned were seen whipping votes for Sen. Markey, and two of them were seen supporting Congressman Kennedy.

Juan Jaramillo who also represents Revere on the Democratic State Committee, noted that this caucus had a great deal of diversity and enthusiasm. “Revere is a diverse community with nearly half of its population being non-white immigrants from Latin-American countries, Africa, and Asia, Saturday’s caucus reflected our population and our party; it was a proud moment for me, because this is the community I proudly fight for on the state committee. Additionally, there were union members in the room that had never participated in this or any party process before, and a great deal of new Democrats who switched parties at this caucus because our vision for our city and for our country us as one that fights for workers, health care, the environment, and education resonates with them.” Jaramillo is a immigrant from Colombia himself who after graduating from Revere High School and UMASS Boston respectively, worked as legislative director for State Senator Joe Boncore until March of 2019 when he took on a new role as Political Coordinator for one of the SEIU locals.

In his first caucus as Councilor Richard Serino, the city committee chair added his take on the caucus. “In his farewell address to the nation, President Obama said, ‘Change only happens when ordinary people get involved, get engaged, and come together to demand it.’ At Saturday’s Caucus, over 50 Revere residents attended and took an active role in our democracy,” said Richard Serino, Chair of the Revere Democratic City Committee. “This was the most well-attended and diverse Caucus I can remember – one that truly reflected the people who make up the fabric of our city and who make our community special.” Serino, a longtime Ward 6 resident was elected to the Revere City Council in November of 2019, to replace out going councilor, Charlie Patch.

Dimple Rana, the vice-chair of the committee said “Saturday’s Democratic Caucus was one of the most well attended and representative in my 6 years as a member of the Democratic City Committee. Having run for office twice in Revere, my political campaign has created a progressive platform resulting in creation of the One Revere movement where first time campaign supporters and volunteers have created a space to learn, get involved and build on the progressive platform. Today’s impressive participation are results of a growing Democratic City Committee, local and state political leadership, and the One Revere movement where we have increased awareness and participation of Democratic Revere residents of all ages and backgrounds.” Rana, who was born and raised in Revere, came in sixth place in her bid to become a councilor at-large in November, but became the first women of color to ever attempt the feat in Revere.

This caucus was different than most according to Council President Keefe who added that the “caucus was the most attended party event in years, and that the Revere Democratic Party is alive and well.” Councilor Keefe was reelected to a second term on the council on November and selected by his peers as president of Revere’s governing body.

In addition city officials, state and federal officials made an appearance at Revere’s caucus. State Sen. Joseph Boncore, sporting an orange Kennedy sticker greeted constituents and friends as his campaign staff collected signatures for his reelection campaign. “I was proud to see a huge turnout for today’s caucus. A diverse group of Revere Democrats came to show their unwavering commitment to the ideals that have defined our country for decades,” said Senator Joe Boncore is from Winthrop and represents Revere in the Senate and on the State Democratic Committee. “This city has an absolute interest in supporting the party of working men and women against existential threats to our community’s shared values.” State Rep. Roselee Vincent, who announced is not seeking reelection this term added “I applaud all who attended Revere’s Democratic Caucus on Saturday,” said Representative RoseLee Vincent. “It was truly inspiring to see so many people of our community come together to participate in the democratic process. Additionally, I was proud to serve as a surrogate for Sen. Ed Markey to the Caucus, and am appreciative to the Senator for always being there for Revere.” Suffolk County Register of Probate, Felix Arroyo, was also in attendance.

According to a campaign reported count of delegates elected to represent Revere at Massachusetts Democratic Convention being held at the Tsongas Center in Lowell to endorse a candidate for United States Senate, Sen. Ed Markey squeezed a narrow victory at the citywide caucus held Saturday. Markey, represented the City of Revere in United States House of Representatives until 2013 when he won a special election to replace Senator John Kerry after his appointment to Secretary of State by President Obama, is being challenged by Congressman Joe Kennedy III, who represents the Massachusetts Fourth Congressional District. While most of the delegates in the caucus mentioned that they were leaning toward one candidate over the other, they can change their mind up to the moment that the vote is taken at the convention in May. In order for candidates to be on the Democratic ballot on September 1, they will need 15% of the delegates at the convention in Lowell, and the candidate with the most delegates at the convention will be officially endorsed leading up to the September 1 State Democratic Primary vote.

“We’re bringing thousands of new people into the Massachusetts Democratic Party,” said campaign manager Nick Clemons. “Since day one, Joe has been focused on making sure every single person knows they matter and they’re worth fighting for. And this win today is what happens when you show up and build that diverse coalition.”