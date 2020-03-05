All-Star goalie Chloe Giordano will attend Dean College

Chloe Giordano didn’t pick up a field hockey stick until her freshman year at Revere High School.

But once she did, good things began to happen on the field for Giordano and the RHS field hockey program.

And Monday afternoon before an audience of her parents, Melissa and Jay, her sister, Presley, and her teammates, Chloe signed a letter of intent to attend Dean College in Franklin.

Director of Athletics Frank Shea organized the impressive ceremony for the 18-year-old All-Star goalkeeper who led Revere to an historic season in the fall.

Giordano was the starting goalkeeper as Revere qualified for the State Tournament in 31 years. Giordano’s stellar performances all season drew the attention of the Dean College field hockey coach (Jess Paulin), who reached out to Giordano. She visited the college where she met some of the athletes on the field hockey team.

“And I decided I wanted to go to Dean – it just felt like home,” said the 5-foot-4-inch Giordano.

She played the midfield position during her freshman year at RHS but soon moved to goalie. “I just really liked it and stayed with it. In my sophomore year, I became the varsity goalie,” said Giordano, whose favorite athlete is the WNBA’s Elena Delle Donne.

This past season was a breakthrough year for Revere's third-year coach Briana Scata and the program. Sparked by Giordano's skills in net and talented players such as league MVP Katie O'Donnell, the Lady Patriots posted the most wins (12) in school history and the longest winning streak (seven).

“I’m very thankful to Coach Scata for everything that I learned from her,” said Giordano. “I’m going to take that knowledge with me to college because she gave me a lot of very good advice.”

Giordano, a school leader who notably organized a backpack supplies’ program for troops serving the country, will be winding down her athletic career for the Revere High outdoor track team this spring.

Giordano said she will be joined by "two of my best friends" at Dean, RHS athlete Sonia Salazar, who will also be competing in the Dean field hockey program, and Anamarcia Correia.

Giordano is the oldest of five girls in the family. In addition to her youngest sister Presley, she has been the role model to Reilly, Kendall, and Madison.

Her mother, Melissa, said she was proud of her oldest child. “I’m very proud that she’s going to Dean and happy that she gets to play the sport she did in high school and continue her career – and that she’s going to be a social worker also,” said Mrs. Giordano. “She’s always been like an old soul – she always takes care of her sisters and her parents, she’s very generous, too.”

Chloe’s teammate, Emily Woodman, said, “We are very happy for Chloe. We are so proud of her and we know she is going to do amazing things academically and athletically.”

“Dean is very lucky to have her as a goalie and a student and a person,” said teammate Kayla Armetta. “She’s been a great teammate and we’ll miss her but we know she’ll do great things on and off the field, so we love her.”

Frank Shea said the entire athletic program was excited about Giordano’s achievements and her decision to continue her athletic career at the next level.

“Obviously we’re excited for Chloe to continue at Dean and represent our field hockey program that we’ve been building,” said Shea. “Chloe is a three-sport athlete which is becoming rare these days. We’re happy for her that she’ll be continuing her career in college.”

