Obituaries 1-29-20

Andrew McCarrick

Shaheen Brothers VP of Sales

Andrew R. McCarrick died on Sunday, Jan. 19 at the Lahey Clinic Hospital in Burlington of heart disease after a brief illness at the age of 59.

Andy was born in Chelsea and raised in Revere. As a young boy he attended Immaculate Conception School in Revere and later St. Dominic Savio High School, Class of 1978. Andy attended Stonehill College where he earned a B.A. in Business Administration. Education was very important to him and he went on to earn his MBA from the University of Southern New Hampshire, also in Business.

All of his working career was in meat distribution sales. He worked for James Derba in Chelsea, as well as Sysco. He was still currently employed with the Shaheen Brothers in Amesbury as a Vice President of Sales, until his recent health decline.

Andy had lived in Revere, New Hampshire, Boxford and then Scottsdale, Ariz. He returned to the Boston area in 2019 with much enthusiasm and optimism. He was delighted to be surrounded by his mother, siblings, nieces and nephew. Although he lived in many different places throughout his life, home was always with his family.

He was the loving and proud son of Eleanor F. (Gaffny) McCarrick of Wayland, formerly of Stoneham and the late Robert A. McCarrick, loving brother of Nancy A. Hurley and her husband, Brian of Wayland, John F. McCarrick and his wife, Nancy H. of Boston and Susan D. Sansone; cherished uncle of Meghan, Katherine, Ellen, Daniel, Caroline, Rachel, Kathleen and Hannah. He is also lovingly survived by many loving cousins, friends and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Vincenza DeRosa

Of Revere

Vincenza (Simonelli) DeRosa of Revere passed away peacefully on Jan. 24 surrounded by her loving family. She was 95 years old.

The beloved wife of the late Luigi DeRosa, she was the adored mother of Angelina Schena and her late husband, Antonio of Revere, Maria Ferragamo and her husband, Antonio of Italy and Carmela DiChiara and her husband, Luigi of Revere; devoted and beloved grandmother to Antonella Castagnetti (Schena) and her husband, Lino of Revere, Pasquale Schena and his wife, Christine of Marblehead, Maria Koozmin (DiChiara) and her husband, Michael of California, Anthony DiChiara and his companion, Jennifer Higgins of Revere, Pina DiChiara and her husband, Marcelo of Revere, Lina Morelli (Ferragamo) and her husband, Armando, Gino Ferragamo and his wife, Anna Maria and Domenico Ferragamo and his wife, Tina, all of Italy; cherished great-grandmother of nine and loving sister of the late Vincenzo Simonelli and the late Rosina Martiniello of Italy. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Entombment was in Woodlawn (Sheffield) Mausoeum. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vincenza’s memory may be made to the Autism Speaks 1060 State Road, Second Floor Princeton, NJ 08540 or Autismspeaks.org For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Barbara Libby

Jan. 30, 1939 — Jan. 25, 2020

Barbara Libby, 81, passed away unexpectedly in her Chelsea home on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Born and raised in Chelsea, she was one of eleven children born to the late Christopher Zullo, Sr. and Angelina (Riccio) Zullo. She attended local schools and was a lifelong resident of Chelsea.

She was the beloved wife of the late John W. Libby and was widowed 37 years ago. A single mother of five, she worked outside of her home to support her family. She held various jobs at Shrafts’ Candies and K-Mart and was a familiar cashier at Stop and Shop in Chelsea before taking her retirement.

During her lifetime, Barbara enjoyed spending time with family and friends, she was an adoring cherished grandmother remembered for her dancing and trips to casinos and was an active member and volunteer at the Chelsea Senior Center for many years.

In addition to her husband and parents, Barbara was also predeceased by her ten siblings: her sister, the late Elizabeth Sofia and brothers: Charlie Zullo, Felix Zullo, Mario Zullo, James Zullo, Michael Zullo, Anthony Zullo, Jerry Zullo, John Zullo and Christopher Zullo, Jr. She was the beloved mother of Frank L. Tallent of Stoneham and his fiancée, Diann DiBenedetto, John Libby and his wife, Leona of Chelsea, Robert Libby of Carver, James Libby of Chelsea and Linda Bednarek and her husband, Kevin of Tewksbury; cherished grandmother of Jeffrey Tallent, Robert Libby, Jr., Brianna Libby, Daniel Libby, Nicholas Libby, Madison Libby, James Libby, Eric Libby, Brendan Bednarek, Ryan Bednarek and Mackenzie Bednarek. She is also survived by her dear friend, Jimmy Nardizzi and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Visiting hours will be held at Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea , Thursday, Jan. 30 from 4 to 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral services will be conducted in the Welsh Funeral on Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 12:45 p.m. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home.

Melania Pacchielat

Stop & Shop retiree

Melania (Depicolzuane) Pacchielat, 86, passed on Sunday, Jan. 19 at Lighthouse Nursing Care Center of Revere following a brief illness. Her Funeral Mass was celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church immediately followed with entombment at Woodlawn Cemetery – Community Mausoleum (Sheffield Building), Everett.

Mrs. Pacchielat was born and raised in Italy in a region now known as Croatia and came to this country along with her family in December of 1956. Mrs. Pacchielat, along with her late husband, Silvano, who died on Aug. 27, 2014, were the quintessence of devoted and loving parents. Both worked solely for the joy and welfare of their children.

As a young woman, Mrs. Paccielat worked in the garment industry in East Boston. Later, she worked for Stop & Shop as a clerk and food tester for over 18 years.

Mr. and Mrs. Pacchielat were the proud producers of prize-winning vegetables, herbs and flowers in their garden on Payson Street. Active until recently, she could still be seen working in her garden last summer. She was also a proud and active member of the Rossetti Seniors, sharing her energy and engaging personality with all the other members.

She was the cherished mother of Stefano J. Pacchielat of Lynn, Antonio Pacchielat and his wife, Claire of Easton and Daniel J. Pacchielat of Revere, the devoted sister of Luciano Depicolzuane and his wife, Virginia of Seattle, Wash., Mirella Cirmia and her husband, Rosario of Revere, Ornella Vittoria and her husband, Salvatore of Everett and Nancy Vitagliano of Winthrop. She is also lovingly survived by many faithful nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, both within the Depicolzuane and Pacchielat families, in the U.S.A., Italy and Croatia.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, Revere. Entombment was at Woodlawn Cemetery – Community Mausoleum (Sheffield Building), Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105-9959.

Winifred Lang

Retired Mass. Dept. of Revenue tax examiner

Winifred M. “Winnie” (White) Lang died at the Rosewood Nursing Home in Peabody following a brief illness. She was 92 years old.

Winnie was born in Gloucester and raised and educated in Revere. She was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1946.

She and her husband, Robert J. Hames, remained in Revere where together they raised their family. After 24 years of marriage, Winnie and the children suffered the loss of her husband.

Winnie began to work at Almy’s in the shoe department, where she worked for over 15 years. She later took a position with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in the Department of Revenue working her way up to the title of Tax Examiner in the Abatement Division. She retired in 1992 after 12 years of service.

She later met and married Eugene E. Lang, Jr. The couple then moved to Medford and later to Winthrop where they lived together until his passing in 2017 after sharing 35 years of marriage. Winnie always maintained her wonderful personality of wit and humor. She was always considered the life of the party. Her sense of humor attracted all people, young and old wherever she went, always preferring the young crowd herself. She enjoyed life by laughing and celebrating and doing things she loved to do. She loved country music and dancing; it was one of her favorite things to do. She also enjoyed NASCAR racing. She once had the honor and privilege of driving the “pace car.” Above all else, Winnie loved spending time with her family.

She was the dedicated wife of the late Eugene E. Lang, Jr. and the late Robert J. Hames, loving mother of Robert C. Hames and his wife, Dawn of Beverly, Laurene K. Kinney and her husband, John of Georgetown, Rachelle L. Hersey and her husband, Alan of Winthrop and Kathy Toler and her husband, James of Richmond, VA; cherished grandmother of John K. Wiberg of Beaufort, S.C., Robert “Rob” Wiberg of Ft. Collins, Colo.., Janelle Kinney of Medford, Kaitlyn W. and Amanda L. Hersey, both of Winthrop, Ashley and Lindsay Hames, both of Beverly, Emily, Timothy and Sarah Toler, all of Richmond, Va.; adored great grandmother of Roselyn G. Wiberg; dear sister of the late Charles LeBlanc, Eleanor Chamberlain and Arthur Cheeseman. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and many loving friends and extended family.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107) Revere. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Building Fund at St. Anthony of Padua Church 250 Revere St., Revere, MA 02151. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Pancrazio ‘Joe’ Cardone

Exemplary family man

Pancrazio G. “Joe” Cardone, a resident of Revere for more than 25 years, formerly of East Boston and Italy, passed following a long illness at the Leonard Florence Center for Living in Chelsea on Saturday, Jan. 25. He was 89 years old.

His funeral will be conducted from the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere today, Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 10 a.m. and immediately followed by entombment in Woodlawn Cemetery – Community Mausoleum (Sheffield Bldg.), Everett.

Mr. Cardone was a native of Sicily (in the City of Messina, Italy) and came to the U.S. in 1965 with his wife and family, settling in East Boston. They remained in East Boston until moving to Revere more than 25 years ago.

Always a gentleman and an industrious worker, he would often work long hours to secure an honorable lifestyle for his family. For almost twenty years, he worked as an Elevator Operator in several of Boston’s office buildings, until he retired at the age of 65. True to his heritage and work ethic, “Joe” was an exemplary family man enjoying the gift of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was the beloved husband of 63 years to Maria (Scibilia) Cardone; cherished father of Grace Argento and her husband, Antonio of Revere, adoring grandfather “Nonno” to Melina Argento of Revere, Jennifer Enos and her husband, John W. Enos of Lynn and Anthony Argento, Jr. of Revere; dear brother to Antonio Cardone of Sicily (Messina) Italy and his wife, Rosalia and Rose Cattafi and her husband, Stefano of Australia. He is also lovingly survived by four great grandchildren, Julianna Fratus of Revere, John A. Enos, Jr., Joseph Enos and Jemma Enos, all of Lynn and by many proud and caring nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews here in the U.S., Italy and Australia.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Lung Assoc., 1661 Worcester Rd., Ste. #301, Framingham, MA 01701. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

G. Anthony ‘Tony’ Radway

Longtime active member of Lynnfield Council, Knights of Columbus

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere for G. Anthony “Tony” Radway, 84, who passed following a brief illness on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the North Shore Medical Center of Salem. His Funeral Service will follow the visitation in the funeral home at 12:15 p.m. and be immediately followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Born, raised and schooled in Revere and a graduate of Revere High School, the family moved to Lynnfield in 1945, where they remained their entire lives. Most of “Tony’s” working career was spent as a Senior Laborer for the former American Optical Co. of Chelsea for over 30 years. Never married, he spent all of his life with his siblings in Lynnfield. They enjoyed a large and beautiful garden and “Tony” was the chief architect of the grounds. He continued to maintain the grounds until failing health came upon him. He was a longtime active member of the Lynnfield Council – Knights of Columbus of Lynnfield.

He was the beloved son of the late Leonard and Catherine (Darone) Radway, devoted brother to Vita A. Radway and Arnold P. Radway, both of Lynnfield and the late Vivian Flint and Phyllis LeTourneau. He is also lovingly survived by many caring and proud nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. For more information, please visit www.wvertuccioandsmith.com.

Gail ‘Biggie’ Theall

April 23, 1947 — Jan. 21, 2020

Gail “Biggie” Theall passed away in her Revere home on Tuesday, Jan. 21 after a brief illness.

Best known as “Biggie’ to her friends, she was born and raised in Lewiston, Maine, one of four children born to the late Thomas and Agelia F. (Ramanauskas) Ellis. She was the beloved wife of the late Edgar Theall and resided in Revere for most of her life.

She worked outside of her home for many years as a teller with Citizens Bank in Revere, retiring in 2010. In her lifetime, she delighted in simply being at home, frequenting her favorite local pizza parlor in Revere or just going to Suffolk Downs for an afternoon. A person of quiet nature, she enjoyed acquiring various artwork and collectables featuring butterflies and clowns.

In addition to her beloved husband, Edgar and her parents, she was also predeceased by her only daughter, Mona Theall-Rangall and a brother, John Ellis. She was the cherished grandmother of Shana Scott of Malden and Matthew Kratman of New Hampshire, dear sister of Mona White of Auburn, Maine, and Lawrence Ellis of Revere. She is also survived by her beloved friend, John Lyman of North Carolina.

Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend a memorial gathering at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea on Friday, Jan. 31 from 6 to 7:15 p.m. followed by a remembrance prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral is home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home.

In lieu of flowers: Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Heart Assoc. 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.

Marie MacDonald

Jordan Marsh retiree and longstanding devotee of the Immaculate Conception Parish Community

Marie A. (Cassidy) MacDonald, 92, of Revere died on Jan. 20 after a long illness.

A retiree of Jordan Marsh Co. and a member of their Quarter Century Club, she was a longstanding devotee of Immaculate Conception Parish Community and active member of the former Immaculata Guild.

The beloved wife of the late Daniel J. MacDonald, she was the devoted mother of Barbara A. Uttaro and her husband, Lewis of Dedham, William M. MacDonald of Revere and Joan M. Hogan and her husband, Thomas of Winthrop; cherished grandmother to Daniel F. Uttaro of Charlotte, N.C., Paul L. Uttaro and his wife, Molly of Franklin, Lauren M. Uttaro and Catherine Brenna of Waltham, Jennifer J. Uttaro of Quincy, Robert L. Uttaro and his wife, Jenee of Needham, Matthew I. MacDonald of Holderness, N.H., Erin E. Lavoie of Hudson, N.H. and Meghan A. MacDonald of Plymouth, N.H.; dear sister of Robert M. Cassidy and his late wife, Anita of Revere and the late Frank Cassidy. She is also lovingly survived by her four great grandchildren: Aila, Caiden, Grace and Lexi, her sister-in-law, Mary Cassidy of Burlington, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

And to the outstanding team of caregivers; namely, Rosita and Juan Toledo, Lucy Retamar, Kiara Mojica and Dalia Canales, Marie’s family applauds you for your caring, loving professionalism and patience in the extraordinary attention to our mother. Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107), Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St. #19, Malden, MA 02148. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.