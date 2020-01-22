Milligan receives Northeast Educators Hall of Fame award

Story & Photo by Marianne Salza

Retired Revere Public Schools educator and Revere resident, Ms. Kathy Milligan, loves helping children improve their literacy skills, and enjoys collaborating with teachers who care about their students’ successes. On Nov. 14, Ms. Milligan received the Salem State University biannual Hall of Fame award in recognition of her significant contributions to her school district.

“I’m very proud of my award,” soft-spoken Milligan said.

Having been presented the 2019 Northeast Educators Hall of Fame Dorothy M. Foley 1948 Northeast Region Award was especially significant to Ms. Milligan because it honored the memory of a woman that she had closely worked with. The late Dorothy M. Foley was the first principal that Ms. Milligan worked with when she began teaching at the Wolcott School on North Shore Road.

Milligan has been volunteering with Generations Incorporated for 12 years, and is currently the Site Team Leader at the A.C. Whelan Elementary School, organizing and scheduling the reading program.

“Generations, Inc. is a one-on-one tutorial program for children who need reading help,” explained Ms. Milligan. “We have 21 volunteers and I enjoy working with them. It’s meaningful for them to be engaged. They’re reliable and dedicated to the students.”

Milligan is not only committed to the field of education; but also volunteers twice a month with Dress for Success, a Boston boutique that helps prepare disadvantaged women for job interviews.

“It’s a nice way to connect with people,” said Milligan. “When you’re a retiree, you need something to do other than your daily routine.”

Milligan — who graduated from UMass Amherst, and received a master’s degree from Boston College — retired from the William McKinley School after 32 years of teaching second and third grade.

“I like the school environment,” expressed Milligan, beside her glass teacher’s apple paperweight. “It’s what I know best. It’s all about helping the teachers and kids.”