Master Plan meeting scheduled

Special to the Journal

Mayor Brian Arrigo invites residents and community members to attend the final forum for the City’s master plan, Next Stop Revere, at the Rumney Marsh Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 28 beginning at 6 p.m.

Attendees will hear a presentation on the draft Master Plan, which has been underway for the last year and is nearing a final report. At this meeting residents may share their feedback and learn more about the future of Revere as envisioned within the master plan.

Throughout the Master Plan process in 2019, residents of all ages and backgrounds were engaged in creating a roadmap based on community input to help shape the future of the city. The final document will recommend key action items for local transportation, housing, open space, energy and climate change, public health, economic development, historic and cultural resources and public facilities.

“Next Stop Revere will define what we want to see for our city, not just in the immediate future, but how we imagine what the city can be 20 and more years from now,” said Mayor Arrigo. “This process has shown us that many community members are deeply invested in making sure Revere realizes its full potential” said the Mayor. “I’m looking forward to working hand-in-hand with the community to set the course for generations to come.”

The draft masterplan will be available to the public on the City’s website starting the week of Jan. 20. Residents can submit their feedback during the public comment period by emailing [email protected] The Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC), which is helping Revere to craft this master plan, will present the draft plan and key recommendations at the forum on Jan. 28.

All are welcome to attend and share their thoughts. Refreshments, free childcare, and Spanish interpretation will be provided. Other accommodations are available upon request via email to [email protected]

For more information, visit WEBSITE or contact [email protected] or [email protected]