Arrigo announces changes in four city departments

Special to the Journal

Last Friday, Mayor Brian Arrigo informed City Hall staff that four department heads will no longer serve in their respective positions.

Arrigo said in his message to staff, “The City of Revere is at a historic crossroads as we begin a new decade. It is going to take a lot from all of you to pursue the plans and achieve the objectives that await us. During some recent discussions a mutual decision has been made to make some changes to our leadership staff. Make no mistake these decisions were not made lightly, however, I believe that they are necessary in order for us to meet the ambitious goals we have set for ourselves.



Arrigo said the changes listed below are effective immediately:

• Janine Ellis will no longer serve as our Director of Consumer Affairs. Business-related questions may be directed to Ray Nickerson.

• Glen DeRosa will no longer serve as our Director of MIS. Until a new Director is appointed, please direct MIS-related questions to Vedran Skero.

• Kevin Sheehan will no longer serve as our Library Director. Until a new Director is appointed, please direct Library-related questions to Diana Luongo.

• Stephen Fielding will no longer serve as Director of Elder Affairs. Until a new Director is appointed, please direct Elder Affairs-related questions to Camille Ciambelli.



“All of us play a vital role in providing the residents of Revere with a most responsive and efficient government,” Arrigo further stated in the message. “I look forward to working with you as we continue our work for the people of Revere and continue the city’s growth. As always, I am available to respond to any of your questions or concerns. Thank you.”