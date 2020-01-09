Capt. O’Hara Graduates From FBI Academy

Add another accolade to the career of Revere Police Capt. Amy O’Hara, as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reported this week that she had successfully graduated the 278th session of the 11-week National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

O’Hara – who was the first female sergeant on the Revere Police force, and comes from a long line of law enforcement family members – left in September for the academy, and graduated over the holidays.

She was one of 258 law enforcement officers that graduated on Dec. 20 from the National Academy. The Academy included men and women from 49 states and the District of Columbia. The class had members of agencies from 37 countries, four military organizations and six federal civilian organizations.

O’Hara said it was a great opportunity and a way of gaining valuable skills for her work on the Revere Police. The Academy offers 11 weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training. FBI Academy instructors, special agents and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training. Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits many of the courses offered during the training.

All those participating must have had proven records in their agencies. On average, most participants had 21 years of law enforcement experience. Most usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

During the Dec. 20 graduation, FBI Director Chris Asher Wray delivered remarks at the ceremony. The Class Spokesman was Paul Acosta of the Miami Beach Police Department.

In total, some 52,540 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

In addition to being the first female superior officer on the RPD, O’Hara starred on one of the first seasons of ‘Survivor,’ and she led her family in an appearance on ‘Family Feud’ several years ago as well.

She is the wife of Revere High Athletic Director Frank Shea, and comes from a long line of O’Haras in Revere.