City Officials Inaugurated: Mayor Arrigo Takes Oath for Second Term

Brian Michael Arrigo took the oath office as mayor at the Inauguration Ceremony of the City Government of Revere Monday before a capacity crowd at the Susan B. Anthony Middle School Auditorium.

City Clerk Ashley Melnik, who was chairperson and master of ceremonies for the impressive program, administered the oath to Arrigo, who was elected to a second four-year term in November.

Also inaugurated were City Councillors Jessica Ann Giannino, Arthur Guinasso, Patrick Keefe Jr., Joanne McKenna, Steven Morabito, Ira Novoselsky, John Power, George Rotondo, Richard Serino, Gerry Visconti, and Anthony Zambuto and School Committee members Anthony D’Ambrosio, Michael Ferrante, Susan Gravellese, Stacey Bronsdon-Rizzo, Frederick Sannella, and Carol Tye.

The crowd showered the popular mayor with a warm ovation as his mother, Paula, his wife, Daveen, and their sons, Joseph and Jack, looked on proudly in the front row.

Also seated at the front of the auditorium were Gov. Charlie Baker, Speaker of the House Robert A. DeLeo, State Rep. RoseLee Vincent, and Sen. Joseph Boncore. U.S. Sen. Edward J. Markey congratulated Arrigo and the other city officials following the program.

“I want to express my particular gratitude to Senator Markey, Governor Baker, and Speaker DeLeo for being here tonight,” said Arrigo. “They are not only colleagues, they are individuals who in their own ways have influenced and supported my career.”

Baker, who received one of the most substantial ovations of the evening when he was introduced to the crowd, endorsed Arrigo in the 2019 mayoral election.

Arrigo delivered a speech that highlighted the considerable progress made in the city over the past four years and the plans for future development of such properties as Suffolk Downs and Wonderland Park “that will come to symbolize the new Revere.”

Arrigo also said “a new Revere High School is on the horizon – a building that will not only epitomize our commitment to state-of-the-art public education, but also will function as a central location of community activity and engagement.”

Also expected to be completed in Arrigo’s second term are the construction of “a long-awaited new DPW facility and a new Alden Mills Fire Station that will enhance public safety in the Point of Pines, Riverside, and along the beachfront.”

Later this year the Arrigo Administration will unveil “our city’s first Master Plan in over 45 years.”

In the final stages of an address that was delivered eloquently with the poise and confidence of a mayor who has piloted the resurgence of a city that is now “a leader in the Commonwealth,” Arrigo asked his colleagues in city government to stand on the stage.

“Fellow residents of Revere, this is our team,” said Arrigo, pointing to the members of the City Coucil and School Committee. “This is your team. Some of us have years of experience and some of us are brand new to city government. The voters of Revere entrusted all of us to work together and deliver on Revere’s enormous potential.

“As we set out tonight on a new decade, let us dare to make this the decade that our city rises to become a symbol of excellence and opportunity – a city that promises a brilliant future for or children, grandchildren, and generations to come.”

Councillor-at-Large Jessica Giannino, the top vote-getter in the Council election in November, seemed to echo the thoughts of city officials and residents who universally applauded the mayor’s remarks and his optimistic outlook for the city.

“I’m really excited – it was a great night for the City of Revere,” said Giannino. “The mayor gave a great address and I was honored to see Governor Baker here as well as Speaker DeLeo, Senator Boncore, and Representative Vincent. The mayor talked about a lot of great new things coming for the city and I think it’s a great start to a new decade. So I’m looking forward to it and I also want to congratulate my colleagues, Councillors Patrick Keefe and Ira Novoselsky, and wish them the best of luck running the Council.”

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers commented, “Mayor Arrigo’s speech was uplifting, inspiring and informative. I look forward to working with the mayor and my colleagues to continue the outstanding progress that the city has made over the past four years.”