A Thanksgiving Tradition: Abougalala, The Good Diner Serve Up Thanksgiving Dinner To Revere Parishioners

Photos & Story by Marianne Salza

Saber Abougalala, Owner of The Good Diner, loaded trays of homemade turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, and cranberry sauce into the bed of his red pick-up-truck parked on the corner of Broadway and Winthrop Avenue on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 28. He and his family donated holiday meals to Revere’s First Congregational Church for the seventh consecutive year, a tradition the humble man is proud to maintain.

Saber Abougalala, owner of The Good Diner, with his wife, Shimaa, son, Adam, and daughter,

Hana, and Pamela M. Anderson, First Congregational Church Thanksgiving Dinner Coordinator, stand inside the Good Diner prior to the delivery of the Thanksgiving Feast to the Church.

“I will continue as much as I can. I love the community and everybody in the city from the bottom of my heart,” expressed Abougalala, who began celebrating Thanksgiving when he settled in America 28 years ago. “We share with everybody. I make sure my kids are always with me and continue to learn that it’s good to help people.”