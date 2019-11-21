Revere Firefighters Battle Two-Alarm Fire on Florence Ave.

Special To The Journal

Revere firefighters battled a fast-moving, two-alarm fire early Sunday morning at a two and one-half-story, twin duplex at 23-25 Florence Ave. Fourteen residents were able to exit the building safely.

The initial call came in to the Revere Fire Department at 5:15 a.m. Sunday and it went to a working fire at approximately 5:27 a.m., with firefighters striking a second-alarm.

The cold and windy conditions and the location of the fire’s origin in a third-floor attic space made it a difficult fire to attack.

“The fire was in a void space on the second floor in the attic area and it had been burning undetected for a long amount of time and we couldn’t get access at it,” said RFD Chief Christopher Bright. “It ended up burning the attic and the roof and causing a lot of damage to the building.”

Through a team effort, the firefighters were able to put out the fire. Two firefighters sustained injuries while battling the fire.

Bright termed the damage to the building as “extensive,” saying it could be a total loss as the entire roof collapsed during the fire. He believes “the fire was caused by an electrical event in the void space in the attic.”

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the displaced residents. Bright said temporary living arrangements have been made for the residents.