RHS Football Notebook Cicatelli: Our Biggest Game Is Friday

Revere High football coach Lou Cicatelli is not shying away from the spotlight of the program and the city’s most anticipated football game since Revere played in the Super Bowl in 1973.

Instead he’s embracing the moment and preparing his team for the task ahead: beating a likewise undefeated Melrose team for a berth in the Super Bowl.

“We’re ready, we’re focused,” said Cicatelli. “It’s obviously the biggest game of my career and of my coaches, and definitely for my team. We have to get it. We have to finish. Some people never get to the Super Bowl. We have a shot and we’re going to make the most of it.”

Carrying the Conference Banner

Interestingly, Revere High teams are leaving the Northeastern Conference but it’s Revere that is the last NEC team standing following losses by Marblehead and Danvers in playoff games.

It would appear that Lou Cicatelli is a lock for NEC Coach of the Year honors, Joe Llanos is the undisputed player of the year, and several Revere players are NEC All-Star candidates.

Praise for RHS Assistants

The assistant coaching staff of Vin Gregorio, Jose Escobar, Paul Norton, Scott Wlasuk, Robert Sasso, and Kyle Westberg has done a tremendous job this season.

“No one works harder than my coaches,” said Cicatelli. “They have been spectacular this year.”

Ginepra Makes his Mark

Billy Ginepra showed his determination on defense when he raced across the entire field to tackle Wayland quarterback Mason Bolivar.

Defensive ends Mazer Ali and Augusto Concalves, tackle Dominic Reed, linebackers Zack Furlong, John Tran, and Adetayo Atitebi, and defensive backs Lucas Barboza, Jonathan Murphy, Marco Cerbone, and Joe Llanos have also carried over their outstanding play in to the postseason.

“Everyone is doing what they have to do, and that’s why we’re 9-0,” said Cicatelli.