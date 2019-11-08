North Shore Music Theatre Presents The 29th annual Production of ‘A Christmas Carol’

Bill Hanney’s North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) will once again present the area’s most beloved production of A Christmas Carol, sponsored by MarketStreet Lynnfield. This award-winning, original musical adaptation was created solely for North Shore Music Theatre in 1989 and cannot be seen anywhere else. A CHRISTMAS CAROL will play 14 performances from Friday, Dec. 6 thru Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.

“It is hard to believe we are already at the time of year where we are getting ready to deck the halls and start telling this wonderful holiday story once again,” said NSMT’s owner and producer Bill Hanney. “Every year, I meet so many patrons who look at our production of A Christmas Carol as a cornerstone in their Christmas celebration with their families. Along with their introductions, a patron will almost always let me know immediately how many times they have seen the show, and how many generations of their family have enjoyed it since its first performance in 1989. It is always an honor to produce a show that means so much to so many people.”

Based on the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol is an original adaptation by former NSMT Artistic Director Jon Kimbell and members of the NSMT staff, following Ebenezer Scrooge through a series of strange and magical ghostly encounters, where he ultimately discovers the true spirit of the holiday season. With dazzling special effects that have grown even more exciting over time, traditional and original songs, and colorful costumes, A Christmas Carol has become a holiday favorite throughout New England having been seen by more than one million people since 1989.

NSMT audience favorite, David Coffee, returns for his twenty-sixth year playing Ebenezer Scrooge. A Christmas Carol also features Leigh Barrett (The Ghost of Christmas Past, Mrs. Cratchit), Peter S. Adams (The Ghost of Christmas Present, Gentleman 1), Michael Gaudio (The Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come, Young Scrooge), Alex Puette (Jacob Marley), Tommy Labanaris (Narrator), Russell Garrett (Bob Cratchit), Dale Elston (Pearlie),Drew Porrett (Pearlie), Allsun O’Malley (Belle), Andy Tighe (Fred), Cheryl McMahon (Mrs. Dilber/ Mrs. Fezziwig), J.T. Turner (Mr. Fezziwig/Gentleman 2), Bernie Baldassaro (Ensemble), Michael Brennan (Dick Wilkins, Ensemble) Matthew Chappell (Old Joe, Ensemble), Cecilia Snow (Ensemble), Kate Turner (Meg, Ensemble), and Janelle Yull (Ensemble).

The cast of 27 actors will also feature many local young performers including Jack Baumkind (Tiny Tim), Ciaran Mohan (London Boy), Grace Olah(Belinda Cratchit), Asher Navisky (Peter Cratchit), Amanda Padre (Fan), Dylan Prime (London Boy), AJ Scott (Boy Scrooge), and Emilia Tagliani(Martha Cratchit).

The creative team for A Christmas Carol includes Kevin P. Hill (Director and Choreographer), Robert L. Rucinski (Music Direction),Howard C. Jones (Original Scenic Design), Kelly Baker (Costume Coordinator and additional Costume Design), Jack Mehler (Lighting Design), Leon Rothenberg (Sound Design), Natalie A. Lynch (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), and Nathan Urdangen(Assistant Music Director). Flying effects are provided by ZFX, Inc. A Christmas Carol is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney(Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer, Casting Director).

Throughout the run of A Christmas Carol NSMT will be collecting toys in the lobby for Tiny Tim’s Toy Drive. NSMT will be accepting unopened, unwrapped toys for boys and girls ages 2 – 12. All toys will be donated to Toys for Tots.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are priced from $66 to $81 – Kids 18 and under save 50%. $25 Student Rush tickets are available with a valid student I.D. starting one hour prior to curtain time. Prices are subject to change without notice. Phone, internet, and other fees may be applied at time of sale.

A Christmas Carol performances are Dec. 6 – 22, 2019 (Evening shows Dec. 6, 7, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, and 22 at 7:30pm; Matinees Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22 at 2pm). Tickets can be purchased by calling the North Shore Music Theatre Box Office at (978) 232-7200, via the website at nsmt.org or in person at 62 Dunham Road (Rt. 128, exit 19), Beverly, MA.

Additional Free Audience Enrichment Events:

OUT at the North Shore, an evening for the LGBTQ+ Community with a post-show reception on Friday, Dec. 13 after the 7:30 pm performance. OUT at the North Shore is sponsored by North Shore Pride.