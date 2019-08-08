Rollins Promises ‘Impartial’ Review of EPD Shooting in Revere

The Everett Police Department, along with State Police and Suffolk County DA Rachael Rollins, will conduct a “thorough and impartial” review of the case involving a Lynn man whom Everett Police pursued into Revere – eventually shooting and killing the man amidst circumstances that have not yet been officially released to the public.

“This remains a highly active investigation, and this Office is therefore limited in the level of detail that can be released at this time,” said Rollins in a statement Sunday. “I ask for peace in our community and the public’s patience as we continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of this…fatal police-involved shooting.”

State Police identified the victim as Oscar D. Ventura-Gonzalez, 32, of Lynn. The driver, who was a resident of Lynn, was transported from the scene to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Though the details are murky at best now, and Everett Police are not speaking about the matter, officers pursued the suspect in Everett around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. During the chase, the suspect crossed into Revere, which also means he crossed from Middlesex County to Suffolk County – giving Rollins rather than Middlesex DA Marian Ryan jurisdiction over the investigation.

Neighbors in Revere who were at the scene described that the suspect might have fired on police during the incident, causing them to fire fatally on him. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Sargent Street.

Rollins said she will conduct a thorough review of the facts.

“I’m grateful that no bystanders or members of law enforcement were injured in this morning’s police-involved shooting or the sequence of events that preceded it,” she said in a statement. “However, I acknowledge that a family is grieving the loss of a loved one today. I want to assure that family, the community, and members of law enforcement that there will be a transparent and impartial review of this encounter in order to provide the answers that they deserve.”

Suffolk prosecutors and State Police detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office responded to the scene of the fatal shooting in the area of Washington Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m.

By statute, the Office of the District Attorney leads and controls all death investigations. District Attorney Rollins has appointed members of the State Police detective unit assigned to her office to conduct the investigation into the fatal shooting. Members of the Revere Police Department and additional State Police personnel responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed any portion of the incident is urged to contact the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit at 617-727-8817.