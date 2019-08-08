Bocce on the Beach Hits the Sand Aug. 10

One of Revere’s favorite sports event returns to the Revere Beach this Saturday morning – Bocce on the Beach.

“This is the 11th year of Bocce on the Beach,” said Bob Upton, chairman of the bocce committee.

The event is run by the Rumney Marsh Burial Ground Committee. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. at the clock directly across from the Markey Bridge. The competition begins at 9 a.m.

Twenty-eight teams of four players from all over Revere will take to the beach. Teams compete against each other with a player getting a chance to roll three balls toward a smaller ball called a pallino. The referee rolls the pallino on the court. The goal is to get your bocce ball closest to the pallino. “You can knock your competitor’s ball out of position to get near the pallino,” Upton said.

Helping make sure the games are all fair and square a group from “The Joy of Bocce,” with Mario and Carmela Pagnoni will be on hand.

In addition, there will also a couple of classic cars on display.

Other Bocce on the Beach committee members include Ira Novoselsky, treasurer; Pamela Anderson, Elle Baker, Annette Bornstein, Nick Catinazzo, Lona Frongillo, Nick Giacobbee, Jeff Pearlman, Len Piazza, Bill Reedy, Frank Sabbio, Tom Sullivan, and Gerry Ianacello.

The Revere Cultural Historical and Preservation Society will be selling merchandise and memorabilia at the event. The sponsors of the event are the East Boston Saving Bank and D’Ambrosio & Brown. Food sponsors include D’Amaino’s Restaurant, Vinny’s Market, Bianco sausages and Volare.

Winners will receive medallions for first, second and third place.

This year there will also be an after-party at the Point of Pines Yacht Club. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. following the bocce event. All players are welcomed.