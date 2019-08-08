Callahan Begins Construction on New Revere Hotel

Callahan Construction Managers (Callahan) announces it has broken ground at the new SpringHill Suites by Marriott at Revere Beach. Callahan was tasked to build the new-construction property, which is scheduled for delivery in May 2021. CR architecture + design served as architect on the project, which is being managed by Upton + Partners.

The SpringHill Suites will be a six-story hotel featuring 168 guestrooms, two levels of indoor parking, an indoor pool, 5,000 square-foot restaurant, a 4,000 square-foot function room, and a Starbucks accessible via the neighborhood skybridge. The property’s design was developed by CR architecture + design and was inspired by the nearby coastline with soft, natural colors and strong organic forms that resemble the coast.

“Revere’s SpringHill Suites project includes a variety of complicated building elements, from designing for a costal environment to attaching to the skybridge, the epicenter and causeway of the new Waterfront Square neighborhood,” stated Jamie Gamauf, Director of Hospitality at CR architecture + design. “Callahan’s previous experience with waterfront development and unique building design made them a natural choice for construction of the hotel.”

The SpringHill Suites hotel will be the next phase of the 11-acre, 1.3-million-square-foot Waterfront Square mixed-use development. The master-planned project will include hotels, condominiums, apartments, retail and restaurant space, all connected to the beach via a neighborhood skybridge over Ocean Avenue. Located adjacent to the Wonderland T stop (blue line), the transit-oriented development provides easy access to Boston. Two residential apartment buildings offering 400 new apartments were recently completed, with an additional 320 luxury residences under construction. Waterfront Square will also include a public plaza.

“Callahan is thrilled to have the opportunity to work in the city of Revere on the landmark, master planned project in Waterfront Square,” states Pat Callahan, President of Callahan Construction. “SpringHill Suites allows us to participate in yet another transit-oriented development, as well as another waterfront property where construction and design must anticipate a variety of environmental factors.”

Once complete this project will offer easy access to Logan Airport for travelers and tourists, and convenience to downtown Boston via the T, bus or car. The SpringHill Suites is one of numerous new-construction projects for Callahan in Revere. They have also been tasked to build five residential properties, Rumney Flats, One Beachmont, part of the Beachmont T redevelopment, 21 Revere Beach Blvd. and 50 Ocean Ave. and 500 Ocean Ave., which sits adjacent to the Springhill Suites in the Waterfront Square development.