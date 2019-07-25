Police Briefs 07-24-2019

Shooting under Investigation

Revere Police are actively investigating a shooting incident that happened on July 18 on Centennial Avenue.

The details of the shooting were sparse, but police said it happened at 124 Centennial Ave. around 7:20 p.m.

Police said on Tuesday the case is active and they expect a break in it soon.

Loaded Firearm Recovered

A Revere man was arrested after fleeing on foot with a loaded handgun from police after a motor vehicle accident.

Around 10 p.m. on July 11, police were called to a motor vehicle accident on Washington Avenue. As they reported to the scene, they were alerted that the driver of one vehicle fled. Officers were able to track him down and gave chase to him on foot.

He cut through backyards and tried to leap over some debris to get away from officers, but police were nimble and apprehended him. He did resist them as they tried to bring him in.

It became much more intense when, after a search, they found a loaded firearm on his person.

He was also discovered to be driving drunk after an investigation.

Ahsan Arty, 20, of 38 Marble St., was charged with carrying a firearm with a license, possession of ammo without a permit, operating while under the influence of liquor, leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operation, operating with a suspended license, resisting arrest and a marked lanes violation.

Didn’t Stop for Police

An East Boston man was arrested on July 17 after leading police on a short chase that ended on Rt. 60.

Around 10:15 p.m., police observed the man driving at a high rate of speed and tried to stop him, putting on the blue lights. The man didn’t stop and would not pull over. He stopped at a stop light, and when it turned green, he sped off.

Police put on the siren at that point, and the man finally pulled over on American Legion Highway near Mahoney Circle.

Anthony Nastari, 18, of East Boston, was charged with operating with a suspended license, obstructing an emergency vehicle, and speeding.

Bonfires, Loud Music

A Shirley Avenue man has been charged with several crimes after refusing to put out a bonfire in his backyard and refusing to turn down loud music during a party on July 15.

Police reported to the residence earlier in the evening and found a bonfire going in the backyard of 56 Shirley Ave. There was also very loud music.

Then, around 2 a.m., police returned again and found the same party raging in the same fashion – bonfire and all.

The man wouldn’t cooperate and police had to take him into custody.

Luis Daya, 45, of 56 Shirley Ave., was charged with disturbing the peace, and rude and disorderly conduct.