Donations Sought to Help Defray Medical Bills for Mike Prizio

Mike Prizio and his wife Phyllis of Revere went on vacation for two weeks to Aruba on July 11. After a few days in Aruba Mike started feeling ill and got a fever. On Friday July 19, Phyllis and Mike went to a walk in clinic where they gave him antibiotics because they said he had inflamed colon.

The very next morning he became very ill and went to the emergency room in Aruba at the Dr. Horacio Oduber Hospital. The doctors did much testing to find out his appendix burst and he is septic. At this point he was transported into ICU. His blood pressure was low and his temperature was high. They told the family they couldn’t perform surgery because he was really sick and in critical condition. They said that they will attempt to put a drain plug in to get all the toxin (pus) out.

At this point, he became even worse and they had to take him to operating room to get (toxins out). Then suddenly they told the family that Mike needed to be intubated and on a ventilator.

After, hours of this, a breathing tube and ventilator were taken off. However, Mike is still in ICU and in critical condition.

The one thing that is hurting the family right now is the hospital only takes cash and credit cards and no insurance.

In only 24 hours, the bill is up to $20,000.

The family is trying to get him Medflighted home as soon as possible. As most of you know Mike and Phyllis were in a major accident in November and were in hospital for about a month.

Any help to get Mike home and help the family pay for his Medical expense would be greatly appreciated!

May God Bless Mike and his family and to all of you for keeping him in your prayers!

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help bring Mike Prizio home healthy.

If you do not have online access, Checks can be made to: Michael Prizio and brought to St. Anthony’s Church Rectory in Revere.

The Prizio family could really use the support. Thank you in advance for your kindness and generosity.