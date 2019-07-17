Sand Sculpting Festival Returns to Beach July 26 Through 28

American’s First Beach is an appropriate landing pad for the 2019 Revere Beach Partnership’s 16th International Sand Sculpting Festival with an overall theme of the 50th landing on the moon by Apollo 11.

“This year’s theme is the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. I can’t wait to see what our master sculptors come up with,” said John Hamel, a director on the Revere Beach Partnership Board. “This year we also have a drone show planned for the opening ceremony on July 26.”

There will also be food trucks, live entertainment, local vendors and exhibitors, fireworks and much more. The fireworks are planned for Saturday night after 9 p.m.

This year’s festival will also feature an opportunity for 30 amateur sculpting teams to try their hand at some serious sand sculpting. Each team will have three hours, starting at 11 a.m. to sculpt their masterpiece. Before the competition starts there will be a live demonstration from a master sculptor who will also offer tips as the competition goes on. The top three teams take home part of a pool prize valued at up to $2,000.

“The amateur competition allows for a more community inclusive portion of our three-day extravaganza,” Hamel said. “Amateur teams get a chance to showcase their talents and receive some great tips from master sculptors.”

For more information on the amateur competition or to sign up please visit:

The sculpting sand arrives at 8 a.m. on July 18 courtesy of Brox Industries.

Last year’s master sculpture who took the top prize was Pavel Mylnikov of Moscow. He is slated to return along with competitors:

Helena Bangert, Netherlands

Dan Belcher, St. Louis

Deborah Barrett Cutulle, Saugus

Melineige Beauregard, Quebec

Jobi Bouchard, Montreal

Enguerrand David, Belgium

Ilya Filmonstev, Russia

Remy Hoggard, England

Maxim Gazendam, Netherlands

Paul Hoggard, Bulgaria

Sudarsan Pattniak, India

Sue McGrew, Tacoma, Wash.,

Fergus Mulvany, Ireland

Rachel Stubbs, England

Steve Topazio, Tiverton, R.I.

Abe Waterman, PEI, Canada

Morgan Rudluff, California

Benoit Dutherage, France

Kuba Zimacel, Czech Republic

Aleksei Rybak, Russia

The festival is open on Revere Beach July 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and July 28, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fireworks will be Saturday night 9 p.m.

Sand Sculpture Traffic Advisory

Police Chief James Guido encourages people planning to go to the Sand Sculpting Festival to take public transportation since there is no designated parking area for the festival. There will be no parking at Suffolk Downs or at Wonderland and no shuttle busses bringing spectators to the beach.

“I expect huge traffic delays on North Shore Road. Revere Beach Boulevard will be partially closed,” Guido said.

He advises people to take public transportation, Uber, Lyft or have a friend drop you off at the beach.

Guido reminds drivers not to block intersections near the beach and Bell Circle will be used to keep traffic moving north. Traffic flow is expected to be heavy.

“My goal is to keep traffic moving,” Guido said.