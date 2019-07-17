Police Briefs 07-17-2019

Three Arrested on Drug Offenses



Three East Boston residents were arrested for heroin trafficking on July 9 in two separate cases by Revere Police.

Around 4 p.m. on July 9, Revere Police arrested the first man after a narcotics investigation that ended on Cushman Avenue.

Edward Alcantara-Mendez, 32, of East Boston, was charged with two counts of distribution of a Class A drug.

About an hour later, another long narcotics investigation led to the arrest to two different Eastie men for trafficking heroin and Fentanyl.

Police made the arrests on Furlong Drive.

Carlos Francisco Valenzuela-Alvelais, 39, of East Boston, was charged with trafficking in 200 grams or more of heroin, trafficking in more than 10 grams of Fentanyl, and conspiracy.

Danilo Lopez-Pineda, 46, of East Boston, was charged with conspiracy.

Fake 9-1-1 Calls

An Endicott Avenue man was summonsed to court for repeatedly making false 9-1-1 calls to Revere Police.

On July 10, the man called police around 7:30 p.m. and reported that he had observed a boat sinking down by the beach. Police determined the call was false soon after, and an investigation showed he had made 10 other false calls to police recently.

Theodore Silverman, 54, of 174 Endicott Ave., was charged with making false 9-1-1 calls, subsequent offense.

Fireworks Arrest

A Proctor Avenue man was arrested for illegal fireworks on July 6 as part of what was an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Police were running an investigation on Amasa Street and Oakwood Avenue around 1:30 p.m. when they made the arrest.

The man was discovered allegedly with the fireworks and in possession of marijuana.

Anthony DiPietro, 20, of 500 Proctor Ave., was charged with possession to distribute a Class D drug and possession of unlawful fireworks.

Thank Goodness for Traffic

A Swampscott woman allegedly driving drunk tried to make a run for it on July 10, but got bogged down in Broadway traffic – preventing a getaway and getting charged.

Around 5:44 p.m., police had a report of a driver that had hit a wall at Blanchard’s Liquors and tried to flee. The police arrived quickly, and saw the driver head down Revere Street and try to get away on Broadway.

However, traffic was heavy and the congestion bogged down the getaway plan.

Police moved in and, after an investigation, determined the woman to be intoxicated.

Christine Ann Montemarano, 54, of Swampscott, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor (second offense), negligent operation, failing to stop for police, and operating recklessly.