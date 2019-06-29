Two Finalists Vying For Massport CEO Job

The Massport Board of Directors announced that Boston Planning and Development head Brian Golden and Massport’s Port Director Lisa Weiland have emerged as the two finalists that will be considered for the Massport CEO post.

The Massport board will meet during a special meeting Thursday and make its final decision on whether it will be Golden or Weiland for the $300,000 a year job that will oversee Logan International Airport and the Conley Shipping Terminal in Southie.

After a nation-wide search that included 170 applicants for the job the Massport board cut the list down to 40, then 10, then four before Golden and Weiland emerged.

“I want to hear three things from the two candidates; their vision, how familiar and experienced they are in working the levers of local and federal government, and maybe most importantly, what experience they have working with local impacted neighborhoods,“ said Massport board member and Eastie resident John Nucci. “Those were former CEO Thomas Glynn’s strengths and it’s what we need again right now.”

In 2016 the Massport board voted to promote Weiland from Acting Port Director to Port Director.

Wieland has served as the Acting Port Director since March of 2015 and previously as Maritime’s Chief Administrative Officer. As Port Director, she oversees planning, development, marketing, operations, security, financial management, administration and maintenance of all of Massport’s non-aviation properties. Before joining the Maritime team, Wieland served in several roles at Massport, including the Director of HR Strategy & Employment and the Director of Corporate Planning and Analysis. Wieland has been with Massport since 2006.

Prior to her employment with Massport, Wieland worked as a consultant for Bain & Company serving health care and consumer products clients, and for CNN in various news and political assignments. She received her B.A. from UCLA in Political Science, and her M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School.

As BPDA Director since 2014, Golden functions as the BPDA’s chief executive. He oversees the agency’s core missions of community-engaged planning, regulation of major real estate development, management of the BPDA’s real property, and workforce training programs.

An attorney since 1993, Golden is a former member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, where he served the Allston-Brighton neighborhood of Boston. He was also the New England Regional Director at the US Department of Health and Human Services, a Commissioner at the Massachusetts Department of Telecommunications and Energy, and a member of the Board of Directors at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston.

Golden has served as a US Army officer, active duty and reserve, for more than twenty years. His military experience included duty in Bosnia, Iraq, and Israel/West Bank.

Golden is a graduate of the Boston Latin School and Harvard College. He received a Master’s degree from the US Army War College and a law degree from the College of William and Mary’s School of Law.