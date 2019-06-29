News Briefs

Mass Audubon ‘Picture This:’ Annual Statewide Photo Contest Alive and Clicking!

Do you appreciate the outdoors and enjoy taking photographs that celebrate your connection with nature? Then you and “Picture This: Your Great Outdoors,” Mass Audubon’s annual statewide photo contest, are a picture-perfect fit!

Picture This: welcomes shutterbugs of all ages, backgrounds, and levels of experience to share the natural beauty of the Bay State through their photography. The competition, which each year attracts hundreds of photographers who submit thousands of images, is now under way and continues through Monday, Sept. 30.

Participants can enter in either 18-and-Older or Under-18 age categories and can focus on six subject areas: People in Nature, Birds, Mammals, Other Animals, Landscapes, and Plants and Fungi. Contestants can submit up to 10 images.

Photographs can have been taken any time prior to or during the 2019 contest period, but must have been shot in Massachusetts or at Mass Audubon’s Wildwood Camp in Rindge, N.H.

One Grand Prize winner will be awarded a $250 gift card, in addition to being featured in Mass Audubon’s member newsletter, Explore. Eleven winners will receive $100 gift cards, and at least six honorable mentions will receive $50 gift cards. Additional honorable mentions may be awarded at the discretion of the judges.

All gift cards are to be redeemed at a Mass Audubon shop or wildlife sanctuary.

To enter and to review contest information, including rules and how to submit photos online, please visit massaudubon.org/picturethis.

Mass Audubon protects more than 38,000 acres of land throughout Massachusetts, saving birds and other wildlife, and making nature accessible to all. As Massachusetts’ largest nature conservation nonprofit, we welcome more than a half million visitors a year to our wildlife sanctuaries and 20 nature centers. From inspiring hilltop views to breathtaking coastal landscapes, serene woods, and working farms, we believe in protecting our state’s natural treasures for wildlife and for all people—a vision shared in 1896 by our founders, two extraordinary Boston women.

Today, Mass Audubon is a nationally recognized environmental education leader, offering thousands of camp, school, and adult programs that get over 225,000 kids and adults outdoors every year. With more than 125,000 members and supporters, we advocate on Beacon Hill and beyond, and conduct conservation research to preserve the natural heritage of our beautiful state for today’s and future generations. Learn how at massaudubon.org.

Our Lady of Lourdes Mass on Sunday

On Sunday, June 30, a mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes re-dedicated park in Beachmont on Endicott Avenue that is located directly across of the former Our Lady of Lourdes Church.The mass will be at 10 a.m., rain or shine.

The celebrant will be Fr. Jorge Dan Lazo , Administrator of Immaculate Conception. There will be up to 80 chairs provided thanks to the assistance of the City of Revere, the Mayor and Public Works, and the Beachmont Improvement Committee. In addition, there will be two tents, one for the celebrant and the other for anyone who needs to stay out of the sun. As in the past, Fr. Dan will be providing a blessing to selected couples celebrating their long successful marriages

After the mass, there will be a collation at the Revere Knights of Columbus building, 29 Central Avenue. All are invited and welcome. There will be food and refreshments. The collation is organized by Bro. Paul Ring, Richie Brelsford, Pat Guarino and Alberta Verrengia and the generous donations of food by La Patisserie Bakery and Lubertos Bakery.

This event is open to all, regardless of parish or faith. This is a great opportunity to renew friendships and meet new friends.

Senior Citizen Work-Off Abatement Program FY 2020

Mayor Brian Arrigo is pleased to announce the City of Revere will be accepting applications on July 1 for the Senior Citizen Work-Off Abatement Program Fiscal Year 2020. This program provides the opportunity for 50 seniors to work for a $750 property tax reduction and another 50 seniors to work for a $500 water bill credit.

The program will offer qualified seniors the opportunity to contribute 62.5 hours throughout various city departments for property tax abatements or 41.5 hours for water bill credits.

At the Mayor’s request, the Revere City Council adopted an amendment to apply Cost of Living Adjustments to the Senior Work-Off Program. “Most seniors are on a fixed-income burdened by the rising costs of groceries, medical care, and utility bills” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “By adopting this amendment, more seniors will have the opportunity to participate in this great program.”

In order to qualify, Revere residents must be at least 60 years of age, assessed owner of the property, and income limit shall not exceed $75,667 for individual applicants or $92,454 for married applicants. Residents will be required to provide a copy of ONE of the following: birth certificate, driver’s license or passport.

In the event more than 100 applicants apply for the Senior Abatement Program, a public lottery shall be conducted on Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. (tentative date).

Applications will be available at the Mayor’s Office or Assessor’s office on Monday July 1st and online at revere.org/FY20-senior-work-off-program.

Mayor Arrigo will be holding workshops on Thursday July 11 and Thursday, July 18 at 11 a.m. at the Rossetti- Cowan Senior Center, 25 Winthrop Ave., to help qualified seniors apply for the program.

Massport and American Airlines Celebrate Unveiling of Terminal B Great Hall

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport), Lieutenant Gov. Karyn Polito and American Airlines celebrated the unveiling of the new Terminal B Great Hall as part of the Terminal B Optimization project at Boston Logan International Airport. This project offers passengers more convenience, increased efficiency, both at the airline ticket counters and security, and overall better customer service.

“Massport has played a vital role in supporting the Baker-Polito Administration’s commitment to promoting economic development and expanding global business connections for the Commonwealth,” said Lt. Gov. Polito. “This collaborative project between Massport and American Airlines provides customers with a more comfortable airport experience accompanied with local flavor and innovative technology.”

The Terminal B Optimization project connects all 37 gates post-security and consolidates three TSA security checkpoints on the former US Airways side into one modern checkpoint, including new Automated Screening Lanes (ASL), which improve efficiency and reduce wait times for passengers. Additionally, the project included the expansion and reorganization of ticketing counters and kiosks; gate modifications to better accommodate airline requirements; an improved baggage handling area; reconfigured concession locations and improved aesthetics, specialty seating and wayfinding.

The Great Hall also features:

Better flow for passengers, from the ticket counter, through security and to their gate;

Most notably, an entire wall of energy-efficient windows that let in more natural light and darken while in direct sunlight, making the area more comfortable for passengers and employees;

New concessions and restaurants with local flavor, such as Lucca’s and Kelly’s Roast Beef;

Exhibits that celebrate New England athletes, sports teams, and special moments in the region’s sports history;

More comfortable seating options, including couches, lounge chairs, and work stations with device plug-in capabilities;

A new KidPort decorated with characters from children’s books written by local authors;

A new pet relief station.

Another essential change is that all American Airlines operations will now occur on one side of the Terminal. Since the merger between US Airways and American finalized in 2015, American has had operations on both sides of Terminal B. This consolidation optimizes the space in the passenger hold rooms, gate areas, and baggage claim areas. American serves more than six million passengers per year at Logan and is the airport’s third largest operator.

“We’re investing back into our business in partnership with Massport and Boston Logan,” said American’s Vice President of Government & Airport Michael Minerva. “These upgrades will provide a more modern, enjoyable travel experience for our customers and a better workplace for our 1,700 Boston-based team members.”

In total, the project included the construction of an additional 75,000 square-feet and the renovation of approximately 70,000 square-feet of existing space within Terminal B. The project is pursuing green building initiatives and LEED Certification.

“American has always been a great partner and we are grateful for their collaboration to improve the customer experience,” said Massport Aviation Director Ed Freni. “Safety and security is our top priority and having one security checkpoint makes the whole process more efficient. We appreciate passengers being patient throughout this process and we hope they enjoy the new exhibits and spaces we have to offer.