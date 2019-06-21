Brisk Function Business Already a Surprise Niche for Encore

The bookings for hotel rooms at Encore Boston Harbor is strong at the moment, but the company said this week they are quite surprised by the interest in group bookings for conventions.

The 671 hotel rooms at Encore have a rock bottom rate of $645 per night, but the Tower also has suites that run at $12,000 per night.

“Bookings are strong,” said Michael Weaver, chief communications officer for Wynn Resorts.

The average price for a room on opening night, June 23, is running at $777 now, which is more than $100 above the bottom rate for a room of that type. However, the demand is much lower in price as the days go on, but picks up again on June 29.

One surprising piece of business right now for Encore is the group bookings, Weaver said.

“What we’re really pleased about is group bookings,” he said. “We had a lot of interest for meetings and conventions and have done a lot of tours with meeting planners and people looking to book conventions. They are very interested. We are very optimistic about that part of the business.”

Weaver said he felt that would be great for the communities surrounding Encore.

“People going to a convention will often add a day to the beginning or end of their stay so they can get in a little vacation time,” he said. “That will bring people into the community.”