Veterans Committee Donates Flagpoles for Beachmont School

The Revere Veterans Committee will hold a flag dedication ceremony on Flag Day (June 14 at 11 a.m.) at the Beachmont School where the committee will announce its donation of two new flagpoles to the school.

Committee Chairs Al Terminiello Jr. and Ira Novoselsky said the committee has held summertime barbecues to fund scholarships for high school students and entertainment events at the Revere senior center.

“This year we raised more than $8,000 in order to donate two new, 30-foot flagpoles that will stand outside the school,” said Terminiello. “This has been a large collaborative effort that includes Mercurio Brothers Landscaping donating their services and Torf Memorials assisting us with a stone monument that will have the names of the individuals for whom the flags are dedicated.”

Terminiello thanked Mayor Brian Arrigo and Supt. Of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly for their support of the committee’s project.

The American flag and the POW/MIA flag will be displayed on one flagpole. The City of Revere flag will be displayed on the other flagpole.

“We invite Revere residents to be a part of the dedication ceremony on Friday,” said Terminiello.

Flag Day is an annual nationwide celebration held in honor of the adoption of the American flag on June 14, 1777.