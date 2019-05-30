The Number Is up to 25 More Candidates Expected To File for Office by Deadline

Six more candidates have pulled nomination papers from Election Commissioner Diana Colella’s Office at Revere City Hall, bringing the total number to 25.

Nineteen candidates had pulled their papers within the first two days the papers became available on May 6.

Since that time, five others have indicated their intention to run for office in this fall’s municipal election. They are current Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo, who has taken out papers to run for mayor; Gregg Lacedra and Kevin Sanchez, who have pulled papers for councillor-at-large; Ward 2 Councillor John Powers, who is seeking re-election to that seat; School Committee member Frederick A. Sannella, who is seeking re-election; and School Committee candidate Albert J. Terminiello Jr.

Candidates have until July 23 to return their nomination papers for certification.

The list of candidates seeking nomination who have filed their papers in 2019 are as follows:

Mayor

Daniel Rizzo

Councilor At Large

* Jessica Ann Giannino

* Steven Morabito

* Anthony T. Zambuto

John R. Correggio

Gregg LaCedra

Dimple J. Rana

Wayne D. Rose

Kevin Sanchez

Brian P. Vesce

Gerry Visconti

Ward 1

* Joanne McKenna

Ward 2

* Ira Novoselsky

Robert E. Bent

Ward 3

* Arthur F. Guinasso

Ward 4

* Patrick M. Keefe, Jr.

Ward 5

* John F. P owers

Eric Lampedecchio

Ward 6

Nicholas Moulaison, Sr.

Frances C. Sarro

Richard Joseph Serino

School Committee

* Susan J. Gravellese

* Frederick A. Sannella

John F. Kingston

Albert J. Terminiello, Jr.

* Incumbent