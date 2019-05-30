News

Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the American Legion

by  •  • 0 Comments
Above, JROTC Sgt. Tyley D’Angelo places a wreath on the Revere Women’s Veterans Memorial.
Master of Ceremonies and Revere’s Veteran’s Agent Marc Silvestri (center) with Revere’s Fire Chief Christopher Bright and Police Chief James Guido. Below (left)US Army Green Beret, Warrant Officer Nicholas Lavery addressed the crowd and received a warm Revere reception and a standing ovation for his dedication to his country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.