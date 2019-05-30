News Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the American Legion by Journal Staff • May 30, 2019 • 0 Comments Above, JROTC Sgt. Tyley D’Angelo places a wreath on the Revere Women’s Veterans Memorial. Master of Ceremonies and Revere’s Veteran’s Agent Marc Silvestri (center) with Revere’s Fire Chief Christopher Bright and Police Chief James Guido. Below (left)US Army Green Beret, Warrant Officer Nicholas Lavery addressed the crowd and received a warm Revere reception and a standing ovation for his dedication to his country.