News Briefs

Students to Receive Colella Achievement Awards



The ninth annual Mayor George V. Colella Academic Achievement Awards will be presented to nine elementary and middle school students in the City Councillor Joseph A. DelGrosso Revere City Council Chamber on Monday, June 3, at 4p.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes Reunion Is June 30

The 15th year Annual Our Lady of Lourdes reunion mass will be held on Sunday June 30 at 10 a.m., rain or shine at the rededicated Our Lady of Lourdes Park on Endicott avenue, directly across from the former Our Lady of Lourdes church in Beachmont—There will be about 50 chairs provided although attendees are encouraged to bring seating if need be. The mass will be celebrated by Fr. Eric from Immaculate Conception parish. The committee of Our Lady of Lourdes is once again appreciative of the assistance of Immaculate Conception parish and their Administrator, Fr. Jorge Daniel Lazo , the Beachmont Improvement committee and the city of Revere for this wonderful Community event which is open to the public—-After the mass, there will be a collation at the Revere Knights of Columbus , 29 Central avenue—Revere, Ma. 02151—just off of Broadway and the Citizen’s bank building—All are welcome.

The Third Annual Moroccan Cultural Day

The Moroccan American Connections in Revere (MACIR) is hosting its third annual Moroccan Cultural Day on Saturday June 22 (rain date June 29), from 1 to 7 p.m. at Shirley Avenue Municipal Parking Lot. The event will highlight the culture of the growing Moroccan diaspora in the city of Revere estimated to be at least 10 percent of the Revere’s population. The event is free and open to the public.

“The success of last year’s event will allow us to attract bigger sponsors to make this year’s event surpass the ones before. As a matter of fact, we will be raffling a free round trip ticket to Morocco and other surprises will be announced soon” Rachid Moukhabir, Director of the Moroccan Festival, said.

This celebration of Moroccan culture will feature Moroccan food, live music, henna tattoo art, and local Moroccan vendors. Special guests include Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo, city officials and some Moroccan celebrities. There will also be a traditional Moroccan dress contest where the winners will be named Mr. and Ms. Moroccan American. Yet, the best exhibitor will be nominated the 2019 Honorary Ambassador of Morocco to the City of Revere.

“During last year’s event, we promoted the country of Algeria and this year, Colombia will be our guest country” Mr. Abdelghani Naim, President of MACIR, said.

Special thanks to the festival sponsors Royal Air Maroc, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, Mass Cultural Council, East Boston Saving Bank and Sabrine Bakery and Cafe.

MACIR is a non-profit organization that inspires and empowers the Moroccan American community in Revere through education, cultural events, leadership and civic engagement initiatives. Previous events and services include Arabic language and Moroccan culture classes, soccer camps and tournaments as well as representing Morocco in multicultural festivals in the city of Revere and beyond. MACIR was nominated last year as the 2018 Community Champion by Revere Chamber of Commerce and received a special recognition from Governor Charlie Baker, the Massachusetts Senates and House of Representatives. You can find more info about the organized at www.macir.org.

Revere Democrats to Caucus to Elect Delegates to Democratic State Convention

Registered Democrats in the City of Revere will hold a caucus on Tuesday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Function Room of the St. George Condominium Building at 350 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere to elect delegates and alternates to the 2019 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention.

This year’s state convention will be held September 14 at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, where thousands of Democrats from across the state will come together to discuss Party business and celebrate our successes as we prepare for upcoming elections.

The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Revere (Wards 1-6). Pre-registered Democrats who have turned 16 by May 11, 2019 will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate.

The allocation for Revere’s Delegates to this year’s convention is as follows:

Ward 1 – four Delegates (two Males/two Females) and four Alternates

Ward 2 – three Delegates (one Male/one Female/one either) and three Alternates

Ward 3 – four Delegates (two Males/two Females) and four Alternates

Ward 4 – four Delegates (two Males/two Females) and four Alternates

Ward 5 – four Delegates (two Males/two Females) and four Alternates

Ward 6 – four Delegates (two Males/two Females) and four Alternates

Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the caucus or at www.massdems.org