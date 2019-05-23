Nine Ducklings Rescued from a Storm Drain

On May 16 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Engine 4 of the Revere Fire Department was dispatched to a report of ducklings stuck in a storm drain at 18 Griffin St. Capt. Domenic LaSala along with firefighters Patrick Rosa and Michael Forte arrived to find a man standing over a storm drain with the cover off.

About five feet down from the street level, in the water, were nine ducklings who had fallen in and were trapped. Engine 4’s crew used two plastic rakes to scoop the ducklings from the drain. Surprisingly, the first few rescued jumped back in, after which they were placed in a bucket to secure their safety.

The entire time the Mother stood by anxiously watching the operation from a distance. The ducklings were placed across the street where the their mother seized the opportunity to retrieve her ducklings. The family then waddled away bringing the saga to a happy ending.