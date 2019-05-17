RHS Sports Roundup

RHS softball wins two of three, now 7-4

The Revere High softball team moved two steps closer to punching their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney with a pair of victories this past week over Northeastern Conference opponents.

The Lady Patriots celebrated the dedication of the field at Griswold Park to Vanessa and Tony Ardagna in recognition of their many years of service to the Revere youth softball program with a 5-3 victory over Salem this past Friday.

The pitching duo of Olivia McManus and Adriana Fusco combined to limit Salem to three runs. The Revere defense performed superbly in support of their pitchers. Eve Lescovitz led the RHS offensive attack with a two-run double.

“Salem has a tough pitcher, so we knew that we needed to receive good pitching and play well on defense if we were going to win,” said RHS head coach Joe Ciccarello.

Earlier in the week, the Lady Patriots defeated Marblehead, 6-3. Once again Revere turned in a solid defensive effort in support of McManus, who went all the way in the pitcher’s circle, with Katie O’Donnell in particular earning Ciccarello’s praise for her performance at second base.

A number of Revere girls wielded big bats, led by Fusco, who went 5-for-5; Lescovitz, who reached base three times in her five at-bats; and McManus, who helped her own cause with a two-RBI base hit.

The Revere offense also was highlighted by a the first varsity home run by Sonja Salazar, who had started the game at third base.

Sandwiched between the twins wins was a 4-3 loss at Everett last Wednesday. The Lady Patriots trailed for the entire game until they struck for three runs in the top of the seventh. Gianna Uminski, Adrian Fusco, Alexis Iacoviello, and Julia Raffa all delivered key hits in the rally.

However, Revere was unable to pull ahead, despite having the bases loaded with only one out. That provided Everett with a chance to win the game in the bottom of the seventh, and the Lady Crimson Tide took full advantage, pushing across the winning run for the walk-off victory.

Ciccarello and his crew, who now stand at 7-4 on the season, need three more wins in order to qualify for the MIAA state tourney. They were set to host Lynn Classical this past Monday and will travel to Medford today (Wednesday).

Their busy week will continue at Somerville on Friday and Lynn Classical Saturday at 10 a.m. They will return home to host Lynn English next Monday and then trek to Malden next Wednesday.

Girls track sets

two school records in win over Somerville

The Revere High girls outdoor track & field team put it all together last Tuesday in an 87-49 victory at Somerville.

“It was our best performance to-date,” said RHS head coach Antonio LaBruna. “We got contributions from all phases and the girls really showed a high-compete level.”

The Lady Patriots’ triumph was highlighted by two girls writing themselves into the RHS record books.

Claritza Vazquez set a new mark in the long jump with a leap of 16’-2.5”.

“Claritza eclipsed her own school record in the long jump which she set back in 2017 when she was a sophomore,” noted LaBruna. “Her previous jump was 16’-1.5”, and she topped that by an inch against Somerville.”

Chloe Giordano tied the RHS school record in the triple jump with her landing of 32’-11”.

“For Chloe, talent has never been the issue,” said LaBruna. “She has been struggling to hit her mark on the board all season, but she was perfect on the board on her record-tying jump. I knew it was a bomb.”

Caroline Stasio and Gianna Mahoney were double-winners for Revere. Caroline took first place in the 800 in a clocking of 2:49 and then won the mile in a time of 6:17.5.

Gianna’s twin wins came in two of the throwing events, the javelin with a toss of 94’-3” and the shot-put with a throw of 26’-7”.

Other first-place finishers for Revere in their individual events were Carolina Bettero in the 110 high hurdles in 17.0, Erika Cheever in the two mile in 13:57, and Skyla DeSimone in the discus with a twirl of 83’-3”.

The Lady Patriots’ 4 x 400 relay quartet of DeSimone, Nubya Filho, Giulia Cincinnato, Gabby Mogavero defeated their Lady Highlander counterparts with a clocking of 5:28.1.

Girls who added three points to the Revere scoresheet with second-place performances were: Luana Barbosa (high hurdles – 17.4), Jerelys Canales (400 hurdles – 84.6), Vazquez (100 dash – 13.5 and 200 dash – 27.6), Mogavero (400 dash – 69.9), Cheever (800 – 2:54.7), Leila Cesic (two-mile – 14:48), Maria Torres (javelin – state meet-qualifying throw of 89’-0”), and DeSimone (shot-put – 26’-6”).

Adding single points for the Revere cause with third-place finishes were: Giordano (high hurdles – 17.7), Filho (400 dash – 70.3), Carly Bennett (mile – 6:47.1), Soleil Young (two mile – 15:08 and discus — 66’-9”), Melisa Avdic (javelin – 70’-1”), Barbosa (high jump – 4’-8”), and Bettero (triple jump –31’-11”).

LaBruna and his crew were set to take on Malden this past Monday. “Our meet with Malden will be for the NEC South Division championship,” LaBruna said. “They are undefeated on the season, so if we beat them, we’ll be co-champions. It’s going to be a tough meet, but the girls couldn’t be more excited for it.”

RHS boys compete at State Coaches Meet; Doucette shines in javelin

This past Saturday, a large contingent of members of the Revere High boys rack& field team competed at the State Coaches Invitational Meet at Sharon High School. Those who competed were:

Augusto Goncalves in the 400 dash and triple jump; Cameron Ventura in the triple jump; Michael Adolphus in the 400 dash; AlaaAtoui and Rayan Riazi in the discus; Ricardo Goncalves in the 110 high hurdles and the 400 low hurdles (Ricardo was the top-placing freshman in the low hurdles); and Ryan Doucette in the javelin.

“Ryan continues to improve in the javelin,” said RHS head coach Sam Ros. “He PR’ed by 12 feet, throwing 154’-3” to finish eighth of 69 throwers. He was the top underclassman in this event. The throwers ahead of him were a junior and six seniors. This throw currently places him second in the conference. From what I saw this weekend, Ryan has the potential to throw at least 160 feet, which would place him among the best in the state. He has a lot of potential and the sky is his literal limit.”

RHS relay teams who ran in the meet were: 4×400 relay team of Augusto Goncalves, Ricardo Goncalves, Samuel Gonzalez, and Michael Adolphus; 4×800 relay team of Victor Pelatere, Christian Madrid, Jonathan Nushi, and Fabio Tran; 4×100 relay team of Matt DaRocha, Fray Del Rosario, Billy Ginepra, and Cam Ventura; and the freshman/sophomore 4×100 relay team of Rayan Riazi, Fray Del Rosario, Billy Ginepra, and Cam Ventura. This ream finished fourth in this event, earning themselves a medal.

RHS boys track drops close meet to Somerville

The Revere High boys outdoor track & field team engaged in a fierce battle with Somerville last week, but came up just short by a score of 73-63.

There were a number of fine individual performances for the Patriots. Capturing first-place in their events were: Lucas Barbosa in the javelin with a toss of 142’-0”; AlaaAtoui in the discus with a throw of 111’-6”; and Augusto Goncalves in the 400 dash in a clocking of 52.8.

The 4 x 400 relay quartet of Sam Gonzalez, Michael Adolphus, IdrissTaoujni, and Augusto Conclaves defeated their Somerville counterparts by 2.6 seconds in a time of 3:42.7.

Second-place finishers for the Patriots who added three points to the RHS column were: Rayan Riazi in the high jump (5’-2”); Ryan Doucette in the javelin (137’-5”); Christian Madrid in the mile (4:55.9); Jonathan Nushi in the two mile (11:10.2); Fraynel Del Rosario in the 110 hurdles (16.9); Michael Adolphus in the 400 dash (53.3); Jaryd Benson in the shot-put (40’-.5”) and discus (104’-11”; and Camron Ventura in the 200 dash (23.7) and triple jump (39’-.5”).

Adding single points to the Revere cause with their third-place performances were: Ventura in the long jump (19’-11.5”: Del Rosario in the high jump (5’-2”; Cristian Acuna in the javelin (130’-.5”; Victor Pelatere in the 800 (2:10.3); Lucas Hurtado in the mile (4:57.9); Fabio Tran in the two-mile (11:32.2); Ricardo Goncalves in the 400 hurdles (62.3) and 110 hurdles (18.2); Augusto Goncalves in the triple jump (38’-11”); Atoui in the sot-put (37’-1”); Riazi in the discus (96’-0”); Matthew DaRocha in the 100 (11.4) and 200 (23.8); and Ricardo Goncalves in the 400 dash (62.3).

“We lost a close, heart-breaker of a meet,” said RHS head coach Sam Ros. “Going into the meet I knew that Somerville had better top-tier talent. Winning individual events would have been tough for us. We had a little bit of bad luck going into the meet. Our top performer all year, Antony Arias, injured his Achilles tendon a few days prior in the Lynn English meet and his status for Somerville was up in the air.

“Regardless, our game plan was to get as many of the seconds and thirds as we could in all of the events,” Ros added. “With that being said, there was no room for error. Unfortunately, we made mistakes with the hand-offs in the 4×100 relay that really cost us the Patriots lost that race by 1.6 seconds). Had we not made those mistakes, we could have won that event, giving us five more points and at least a tie with Somerville in the final scoring.

“If we had a healthy Antony and a healthy Lucas Barbosa, there’s no doubt in my mind that we would have won that meet and at least a share of the NEC Division 1 crown. The outcome was not what we wanted, but the boys fought hard, which was evident in a lot of PR (personal record) performances that day.”

RHS boys tennis splits four matches

The Revere High boys tennis team split its four matches this past week.

The Patriots easily handled Everett and Salem by scores of 5-0. Ashton Hoang won both of his matches in shutout fashion, 6-0, 6-0, at first singles. David Phan triumphed in both matches at second singles, as did WellanSok at third singles.

In the doubles contests, the first doubles duo of ErgiIsmahili and Michael Marchese triumphed in both matches.

In the Everett contest, the second-doubles tandem of Vincent Nguyen & Matthew Freitas defeated their counterparts. In the Salem win, Cristofer Pennachio&Nafiz Islam conquered their rivals in the second doubles match.

In matches wth Marblehead and Beverly, Hoang was the lone victor for the Revere side in losses of 4-1.

Coach Mike Flynn and his crew now stand at an even-steven 5-5 on the season as they head into the stretch run of the season with hopes of qualifying for a berth in the state tourney.

Hoang wins match in state tourney

Revere High freshman Ashton Hoang won his first-round match in the individual tournament of the MIAA state tourney with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over a rival from No. Andover this past Saturday at Andover High School.

“This is the first time that a Revere boy has won a match in the state tourney,” said RHS heads coach Mike Flynn. “Ashton played a really smart match. I’m very proud of him.”

Hoang now advances to the second round of the tournament this Saturday at Andover.