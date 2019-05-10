RHS Sports Roundup

RHS boys track wins NEC Frosh/Soph meet

The freshmen and sophomores of the Revere High boys outdoor track and field team accomplished a first in the program’s history by winning the Northeastern Conference Freshman/Sophomore Meet that was held this past Saturday in Danvers.

Coach Sam Ros’s Patriots tallied 123 points, outpacing runner-up Peabody’s total of 110. Swampscott was the third-place team with 75 points.

The Revere contingent turned in a dominating performance, scoring points (by placing among the top eight finishers) in 11 of the 14 individual events and winning both the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 relays. The Patriots also garnered third place in the other relay, the 4 x 800.

Four Patriots were crowned NEC Freshman/Sophomore champions. Camron Ventura took first place in the 200 dash in a time of 24.3 seconds. Camron also grabbed second place in the triple jump with a final landing of 38’-11.75 and ran a leg of the victorious 4 x 400 relay, giving him a team-high total of 20.5 points for the day.

Fraynel Del Rosario was another triple-scorer for Revere. Fraynel won the 110 high hurdles convincingly in a clocking of 17.0, grabbed third in the high jump with a leap of 5’-4”, and ran a leg of the 4 x 100 team. Fraynel totaled 18.5 points for the Revere cause.

Augusto Goncalves also scored points in three events, winning the 400 dash in 53.7, taking fourth in the triple jump (38’-7.75”), and running a leg of the 4 x 400. Augusto netted 17.5 points for the Revere column on the scoresheet.

The fourth Patriot champion was Victor Pelatere in the 800, who outran the field with his time of 2:11.3 Victor also ran a leg of 4 x 400 to tally 12.5 points for the meet

Rayan Riazi took home ribbons in three events with a second in the 110 hurdles (18.0), a third in the discus with a toss of 104’-2”, and running a leg of the 4 x 100. Rayan contributed 16.5 points for the Patriots.

Ryan Doucette finished second in his specialty, the javelin, with a toss of 126’-2”, to score eight points.

Ricardo Goncalves added 7.5 points to the Revere winning effort with a fourth place in the 400 hurdles in a clocking of 64.3 and running a leg with the 4 x 400 relay quartet, which won their race by seven seconds in a time of 3:45.3.

William Ginepra earned two ribbons, taking fifth place in the 100 dash in 12.2 and running with the winning 4 x 100 relay. The fourth member of that relay, which won its race in 47.9, was Gabe Hysenaj,

Other point-scorers for Revere were Yohec Ek with a fifth place finish in the shot put with his throw of 34’-1.5” and Elijah Nater in the discus with a toss of 91’-11.”

The 4 x 800 relay quartet who earned third-place ribbons consisted of Brian Perez, Lucas Hurtado, Carlos Quintanilla, and Eiad Karageh.

“Usually this meet is a fun meet for our young kids to only compete against their peers and I take a relaxed approach to it,” said Ros. “This year, I knew going into the meet that our chances of finishing in the top three as a team was a real possibility and that Peabody would be the biggest threat to how well we might do.

“We started the meet well with a second-place finish in the javelin with Ryan Doucette,” Ros said. “Based on season PRs, Ryan was the top seed in that event. Finishing second isn’t a disappointment at all. If anything by his performance, it showed that he is getting more consistent. As the meet progressed, the boys were doing well. We didn’t think winning was possible until we had a stretch of six events in which we won every single one. It started with the 4×100 relay, then the 100mh, 400m, 800m, 200m, and 4×400 relay.

“They made an annoucement for the scoring update right before the 4×800 started that didn’t factor the 4×400 relay,” Ros said. “At that point we were up by eight points which put us in the driver’s seat for the win. We knew that Peabody needed to win the 4×800 to give them a shot to beat us. With that knowledge, we let our 4×800 team know that we didn’t need anything special out of them. All they had to do was finish close to Peabody. They did even better. For 65% of the race, it was back and forth with us and Peabody in the 2nd/3rd place behind the eventual winner, Gloucester.

“Danvers passed us at one point, but we were concentrating on Peabody,” Ros continued. “Our third leg, Carlos Quintanilla, fell behind Peabody by about 20 yards on his first lap, but Carlos regained control in the second lap. From then on, we never looked back. Eiad Karageh took the baton with us ahead of Peabody and we eventually beat them by almost 30 seconds to secure the win.

“This is very exciting for us and the conference,” Ros added. “Peabody has had a stranglehold on this meet ever since they’ve came into the NEC over 10 years ago. For us or any other team to beat them is an achievement. I have tremendous respect for the Peabody coaching staff and their team, but getting the win meant a lot. This is the first big championship win by any Revere track team in too long to remember. As long as I have been a member of our coaching staff, I don’t remember us winning this big at all. We have hard-working boys and coaches on this team and this result is a testament to that work.”

RHS girls tennis tops Medford, English

The Revere High girls tennis team earned a pair of the victories this past week, defeating Northeastern Conference rivals Medford and Lynn English.

In a 4-1 triumph over Medford, Trang Nguyen won her match at second singles, 6-0, 6-4, and teammate senior Luisa Gil likewise dispatched her Lady Mustang counterpart in straight sets at third singles, 6-0, 6-0.

Both of the Lady Patriot doubles tandems also were victorious. The first doubles duo of junior Ayat Zakaria & sophomore Lina Nguyen defeated their Medford counterparts 6-1, 6-4, while the second doubles team of sophomore Nada Abou Hadiba & sophomore Malak Oufessa prevailed in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Revere’s top player, senior Farah Selman, dropped her match at first singles, 6-1, 6-4.

Three days later the Lady Patriots defeated English by a score of 3-2.

Selman (6-3, 6-4), Nguyen (6-1, 6-2), and Gil (6-0, 6-3) all won their singles matches in straight sets. In the doubles contests, Nguyen & Zakaria came up on the short end of a 6-2, 7-5 decision and Hadiba & Oufessa fell short in a three-set match that went to a tiebreaker, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

In a previous match with Lynn Classical, coach Carla Maniscalco’s squad dropped a 3-2 decision. Gil, playing at second singles, defeated her Lady Ram counterpart in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4. Lina Nguyen moving up to a singles slot, defeated her Classical rival at third singles, 6-3, 6-0.

Selman (6-2, 6-2) came up short at first singles. In the doubles matches, Zakaria & Hadiba fell at first doubles, 6-0, 6-1, and at second doubles, Oufessa & sophomore Xiomara Romani Rojas dropped their match, 6-1, 6-0.

Maniscalco and her crew have a busy week ahead with six matches in 10 days. They were set to meet Marblehead this past Monday and Everett yesterday (Tuesday). They will host Everett again tomorrow (Thursday), Salem on Friday, Classical next Monday, and Medford next Wednesday.

Mahoney is champ at Fr-Soph Meet; girls place 4th in NEC

A large contingent of the freshmen and sophomore members of the Revere High girls outdoor track & field team competed in this past Saturday’s Northeastern Conference Freshmen/Sophomore Meet held at the Danvers High School track.

The Lady Patriots put together an impressive performance to finish in fourth place among the 16 NEC schools, scoring a total of 58 points and just missing out on third place by 1.5 points to Marblehead.

Revere crowned one league champion, Gianna Mahoney, who placed first in the javelin with a throw of 89’-6”.

“Gianna had to rush over to the javelin event after running the 100 dash and didn’t get a chance to warm up,” said RHS head coach Antonio LaBruna. “She also had to deal with some muddy conditions that affected her run up, but she managed to adjust on the fly and win the event by a few feet.”

In addition to Mahoney, seven other Lady Patriots earned ribbons, which are awarded to the top eight finishers in each event, to tally points for the Revere side of the scoresheet.

Carolina Bettero won two ribbons thanks to a third-place finish in the 110 high hurdles in a time of 17.3 seconds and a fifth-place effort in the triple jump with a landing of 31’-0”. Carolina’s combined performances scored 10 points for the Lady Patriots.

Soleil Young scored eight points with her second-place finish in the discus with a throw of 80’-1” and then ran a leg of the Revere 4 x 800 relay quartet. The 4 x 800 foursome finished in third place to add six points to the RHS cause. Soleil earned 1.5 points as her share of the relay for a final tally of 9.5 points for the day.

Caroline Stasio took home three ribbons with a fifth-place effort in the high jump with her leap of 4’-6”, a seventh place in the 400 hurdles in a clocking of 78.1, and by running a leg of the 4 x 800 relay. Caroline tallied 7.5 points for the Revere cause.

Skyla DeSimone took third spot in the shot-put with a toss of 26’-6½”.

Jerelys Canales earned a pair of ribbons thanks to her fourth place leap in the high jump (14’-8”) and her eighth place dash in the 100M (14.3).

Israelly Menezes grabbed a ribbon for her sixth place finish in the discus (62’-0”) and Fatima Hartout earned a sixth-place ribbon in the two-mile run (13:42). Fatima also ran a leg of the 4 x 800 relay.

The fourth member of 4 x 800 quartet was Yulissa Santana.

“It was a great day,” noted LaBruna. “Almost every girl achieved a personal record (PR) in their event. This is one of my favorite meets of the year. It gives us a little sneak peek into the future of our team and we are certainly set for success.”

RHS softball wins two of three

The Revere High softball team improved to 5-3 on the season with a pair of victories this past week.

The Lady Patriots defeated Northeastern Conference rivals, Lynn English and Malden, in convincing fashion.

In the English contest last Monday, Adriana Fusco tossed a no-hitter, striking out nine Lady Ram opponents, in a 15-0 Revere triumph that was halted after five innings because of the mercy rule.

Two days later, senior captain Olivia McManus spun a two-hit shutout in an 11-0 win over Malden that went all seven frames. Olivia fanned nine Lady Golden Tornadoes.

Danielle Dion, Alexis Iacoviello, and Fusco provided most of the offensive punch for Revere in the victories.

The lone setback for coach Joe Ciccarello’s crew came in a 1-0 loss at Beverly on Friday. The host Lady Panthers scored the only run of the contest in the bottom of the first, a margin that held up the rest of the way.

McManus and Beverly hurler Rona Scott tangled in an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel that was supported by stellar defense by both teams. Olivia allowed only three hits and fanned only one Lady Panther, while Scott yielded four hits and struck out three Lady Patriots.

Revere had numerous chances to get on the board, but stranded runners, most notably Dion after she had doubled. Revere hit the ball hard, but their efforts were thwarted by the Beverly defense.

“This was a great game to watch,” said Ciccarello. “There was a minimum number of strikeouts which forced both teams to play error-free in the field. Obviously we would have liked to have won, but our defensive performance was a huge positive that we can carry forward as the season progresses.”

Ciccarello and his squad have a busy week on tap. They were scheduled to travel to Marblehead this past Monday and will make the short trek to Everett today (Wednesday) for a rematch with the Lady Crimson Tide in which the Lady Patriots will be seeking to avenge an early-season loss.

The Revere girls then will host their next three encounters: Salem on Friday, Lynn Classical on Monday, and Medford next Wednesday

The Salem game this Friday will be highlighted by the dedication of the field at Griswold Park to Vanessa and Tony Ardagna to recognize them for their many years of dedicated service to Revere youth softball. The dedication ceremony was postponed from its original date of April 26 when bad weather forced the cancellation of the softball game that evening.

Girls track team defeats English

The Revere High girls outdoor track & field team handily ran past Lynn English, 94-37, last Thursday in a meet held at Harry Della Russo Stadium.

“It was cold and rainy so the times weren’t particularly fast, but it was nice to get back in the win column, said RHS head coach Antoio LaBrua, whose squad rebounded from their first loss of the season the previous week.

The Lady Patriots garnered first-place in 11 of the 14 individual events, led by Claritza Vazquez, who took top spot in three events and a second in a fourth to tally a total of 18 points on the day.

The first-place winners for Revere were:

Claritza Vazquez (Long Jump) – 15’2”; (Triple Jump) – 29’10 ½”, and (200M) – 28.8; Carolina Bettero (High Hurdles) – 17.9; Lorina Tran (High Jump) – 4’4”; Olivia Novoselsky (800M) – 2:57.5; Kathy Umanzor (400) – 72.7; Valerie Moy (Discus) – 71’0”; Gianna Mahoney (Javelin) – 94’9”; Caroline Stasio (Mile) – 6:29.2; and Erika Cheever (2 Mile) – 13:21

Second-place finishers for Revere were:

Olivia Novoselsky (2 Mile) – 14:39; Fatima Hartout (Mile) – 6:35.9; Soleil Yuong – (800M) – 3:01.7; Nubya Filho (400M) – 73.1; Claritza Vazquez (100M) – 13.8; Caroline Stasio (400M Hurdles) – 81.8; Chloe Giordano (High Hurdles) – 18.2; Skyla DeSimone (Discus) – 70 ½”; Lorina Tran (Triple Jump) – 29’6”; and Caroline Stasio (High Jump) – 4’2”.

Third-place scorers for the Lady Patriots were:

Luana Barbosa (High Jump) – 4’0”, (High Hurdles) — 18.5; and (200M) — 29.6; Chloe Giordano (Triple Jump) – 29’4 ¼”; Skyla DeSimone (Shot-Put) – 25’3”; Maria Torres (Javelin) – 70’8”; Astrid Umanzor (400M) – 73.5; Carly Bennett (800M) – 3:04.8 and Leila Cesic (Mile) – 6:40.1.

“Claritza Vazquez had a great day,” said RHS head coach Antonio LaBruna, “She won three events and picked up a second in another. It was her fastest 200M time of the season and she made her season debut in triple jump and won the event by a few inches.

“Erika Cheever ran a PR in the two mile despite the conditions,” LaBruna added. “She injured her knee a few days earlier, but was still able to go out and not only win the race, but also run a PR. She’s as tough as they come.”

LaBruna and his squad were set to take on Somerville yesterday (Tuesday) and will host Malden next Monday.

Boys tennis team defeats English, 5-0

The Revere High boys tennis team recorded its third victory of the season with a 5-0 shutout of Lynn English last Monday.

Freshman Ashton Hoang easily handled his English counterpart at first singles with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout. David Phan won his match at second singles in nearly-total shutout fashion with a 6-1, 6-0 win. Wellan Sok captured his match at third singles by a score of 6-0, 6-2.

The Patriot doubles tandems also won their matches handily. The first doubles duo of Michael Marchese & Ergi Ismahili triumphed 6-0, 6-2. The second doubles pairing of Vincent Nguyen & Hussain Alharbi won a pro set match, 10-1, that was limited because of approaching darkness.

The Patriots did not fare as well in their two subsequent matches with Lynn Classical and Malden, dropping both contests by scores of 3-2. Hoang and Phan at first and second singles defeated their counterparts in the Classical match, while Phan at second singles (5-7, 6-4, 6-2) and Sok at third singles (6-2, 6-2) won their contests vs. Malden.

“The team is competing very well and working hard,” said RHS head coach Mike Flynn. “Our best match of the year may have come against Malden, even though we lost. David gritted out a tough victory in three sets after dropping the first set and Wellan turned in his best performance of the season, coming off a disappointing loss for him in the previous match with Classical. Ashton also played well in his match (4-6, 2-6) against the Malden boy, who is one of the top players in the league.”

Flynn and his crew were set to host Marblehead this past Monday and meet Beverly yesterday (Tuesday). They will entertain Everett today (Wednesday) on the courts at Gibson Park. They will trek to Salem on Friday, to Classical on Monday, and to Medford next Wednesday.

Boys track easily handles English

The Revere High boys outdoor track & field team maintained its unbeaten record with a 108-24 triumph over Lynn English last Thursday.

The Patriots dominated every event, save for the 100 dash.

The scoring went as follows:

Fraynel del Rosario and Antony Arias finished 1-2 in the high jump; Matthew DeRocha finished second in the long jump; the trio of Camron Ventura, Augusto Goncalves, and DeRocha swept the triple jump; Jaryd Benson and Rayan Riazi went 1-2 in the shot put and then reversed those positions in the discus, with Elijah Nater completing the sweep; Ryan Doucette, Cristian Acuna, and Lucas Barbosa swept the javelin; Riazi, Michael Adolphus, and Camron Ventura swept the 110 high hurdles and Adolphus, Idriss Taoujni, and Ricardo Goncalves did likewise in the 400 intermediate hurdles; Ventura, Sebastian Bolivar, and Taoujni swept the 200 dash; Augusto and Ricardo Goncalves placed 1-3 in the 400 dash; Jonathan Nushi, Fabio Tran, and Will Martinez swept the 800; Christian Madrid, James Carpinelli, and Arias went 1-2-3 in the mile; and the trio of Tran, Lucas Hurtado, and Brian Perez finished similarly in the two mile run.

“We had a couple of highlights in this meet,” said RHS head coach Sam Ros. “Jaryd Benson broke 40 feet for the first time ever in the shot put. He’s been our top performer in that event all season and the 40 foot barrier is something I know he has wanted for a long time. Sophomore sensation in the javelin, Ryan Doucette, notched up another PR performance by a few inches with his throw of 142’-6”.”

Ros and his crew were set to travel to Somerville yesterday (Tuesday) and will meet Malden this coming Monday.