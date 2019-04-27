Preston Stands for Soccer in Greater Boston

Michael Preston, 50, has become synonymous with soccer excellence in the area, helping elite players realize their dream of playing the game at its highest level.

A former sports journalist in his native England, Preston went on to work in public relations for the National Football League’s office in London. Preston worked at his 20th NFL Super Bowl in Atlanta in February, a game won by the New England Patriots.

Preston moved to the Boston area in 2002. “I came to Boston because my wife is from Massachusetts,” related Preston. He and his wife, Jen, and their four children live in Providence.

Preston also owns a public relations company and works with Global Football, a firm that specializes in transporting Division 3 college teams to Europe for tours and international exhibition games.