Chelsea Star Bustamante is New Boston FC Coach

Boston FC welcomes a new head coach, Michael Bustamante, a former Chelsea High School and Boston University soccer star who played professionally in the MLS. Bustamante is a Revere resident.

Bustamante has changed the approach of the team, deciding to add several current players from college teams, including BU and Northeastern, to the roster.

Boston FC will compete in an eight-team division in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL), which is officially the fourth level of soccer in the United States. The MLS is considered No. 1.

“What we’re most proud of is that this is our fourth season and we’re still going strong,” said Preston. “A lot of teams come and go, which harms the sport. Our longevity is really important to us.”

Boston FC is owned by Renato Valentin, who owns and operates several Tavern in the Square Restaurants. The managing director is Craig Tornberg, a Revere resident who is the former general manager of the New England Revolution.