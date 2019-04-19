News Briefs

Flea Market to Be at Satter House

A fabulous flea market at the Jack Satter House loaded with bargains and treasures. April 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please Come 420 revere Beach Blvd. next to Kelly’s. The proceeds benefit the people who are homebound for entertainment, lectures ice cream and pizza parties.

The Great Revere Day at the Races

“When the Beachmont Improvement Committee (BIC) heard Suffolk Downs would be hosting its last live racing days this year, we thought of two things,” said Beachmont Improvement Committee President Kathleen Heiser. “Let’s find a way to honor this historic institution, and let’s use that celebration to raise funds to restore an integral piece of Revere’s past, present and future: its public stairways.”

The result was The Great Revere Day At the Races, a racing-themed VIP experience, taking place on Saturday, May 18 at the Suffolk Downs Topsider Room. Funds raised will directly benefit “Stairways to Revere,” a project to support the much-needed restoration of public stairways in the City of Revere.

Beachmont’s public stairways date back to the late 19th/early 20th centuries, when visitors camped on Beachmont Hill for access to the nearby therapeutic sea. Today the stairways all around the city are a major point of access for Revere residents and students who need safe walking access to schools, businesses and public transportation facilities.

While the project was originally slated as the “Stairways to Beachmont” project to restore Beachmont’s public stairways, the BIC decided to widen its scope to “Stairways to Revere,” addressing needs in other parts of the city, including the Shirley Avenue and Broadway/Cushman Avenue areas.

“We believe safe access to these stairs will improve public safety, promote healthier lifestyles and improve connectivity in and around the City of Revere,” said Heiser.

The event starts at 12 p.m., featuring a full day of Live Racing, Live Entertainment, Food, Drinks, a Best Dressed and Best Hat contest, silent auctions, raffles and 50/50, culminating in the live simulcast of Maryland’s Preakness Stakes (the second leg of the Triple Crown).

Single tickets for The Great Revere Day At The Races are $50 and Reserved Tables of 10 are $500. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. The BIC will be using the Eventbrite ticketing and marketing platform. Please visit our event website at www.greatreveredayattheraces.eventbrite.com for full and updated event details. Information will also be available at BeachmontIC.com and facebook.com/BeachmontImprovementCommittee. Ticket availability is limited and expected be in high demand.

City’s Budget Presentation Earns Award

Mayor Brian M. Arrigo was informed that the City of Revere has received the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its current budget.

The Mayor noted the significance of the award, “This reflects the professionalism and proficiency by all of us in city government whose objective is to meet the highest principles of governmental budgeting.” In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as:

• policy document

• a financial plan

• an operations guide

• a communications device

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted to an entity, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individual(s) or department designated as being primarily responsible for having achieved the award. This has been presented to Auditing Department.

There are over 1,600 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on GFOA’s website. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.

E-Permitting Adds New Services

Effective immediately, local businesses and condominium associations will be able to go online and process annual Food Establishment, Tobacco, and Dumpster License renewals. Businesses will receive a renewal letter by mail with the details of the process. New applications will be done online as well.

These are the latest additions to the City’s electronic permitting and licensing process that is modernizing the way business owners and residents interact with their government. The City currently allows residents and business to process online an array of applications for permits required for building, bulky item pickup, yard sale and more.

“This is another step in the right direction to bring City services into the 21st Century” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “From an operation standpoint, this will boost efficiency for both the city and local businesses. Residents and businesses can attend to the license renewal process on their own schedule without the need to come to City Hall.”

These license renewals and applications are the latest addition to the City’s online system. Residents can visit revere.org/permitting to access the e-permitting process.

Northeast Metro Tech To Hold Summer Sports Camps

Northeast Metro Tech in Wakefield will host several sports programs this summer, and interested students are encouraged to sign up.

Programs will be offered for boys/girls basketball, football, girls volleyball, boys/girls soccer and boys/girls lacrosse. The summer camps are open to Northeast students and middle school students.

“We’re excited to offer these summer programs to Northeast and middle school students in the area,” Athletic Director Don Heres said. “We encourage anyone who has an interest in these sports, is looking to try something new, or wants to work on perfecting their skills to sign up.”

Camps begin in early July and run through August. All programs are $125, with a family rate available at $100 per child if siblings sign up. The schedule is as follows:

• Week 1: July 8-11: Boys and Girls Basketball: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Week 2: July 15-18: Football 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Week 3: July 22- 25: Girls Volleyball 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Week 4: July 29- Aug. 1: Boys / Girls Soccer 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• Week 5: August 5-8: Boys / Girls Lacrosse 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For program descriptions and additional information, visit Northeast’s athletics page here. For questions, contact Athletic Director Don Heres at [email protected] or 781-246-0810 ext. 1250.

Overnight traffic impacts begin Sunday, April 21, continue overnights through May 9

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced overnight lane closures at Bell Circle and on a section of the Revere Beach Parkway in Revere will begin on Sunday, April 21, and continue during overnight hours through May 9.

These overnight traffic impacts will be implemented each evening from 9 p.m., through 5 a.m., and are necessary in order to allow crews to safely and effectively conduct construction operations.

Throughout these operations, there will be a single lane of traffic maintained through the work areas in all directions. The full scope of work will include resurfacing Bell Circle and an adjacent section of the Revere Beach Parkway along with making related safety improvements.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details and advanced message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Those traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution. The schedule for this work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are also encouraged to:

• Dial 511 and select a route to hear real–time conditions.

• Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

• Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

• Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.