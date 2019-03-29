Revere Students Earn Academic Honors

Endicott Announces Dean’s List Students

Endicott College is pleased to announce the Dean’s List students for fall 2018. In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no grade below a “C”, have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.

The following students have met these requirements:

• Kelly Arango, Business Management, daughter of Piedad Arango

• Ally Ciano, Psychology, daughter of Anthony Ciano and Corinne Ciano

• Alexis DiPlatzi, Hospitality Management, daughter of Paul DiPlatzi and Charlene DiPlatzi

• Kayle Pezzuto, Liberal Studies, daughter of John Pezzuto and Barbara Pezzuto

