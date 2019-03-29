Council Votes to Support RSCHP Application for State Grant

The Revere City Council voted unanimously to support the Revere Society of Cultural and Historic Preservation (RSCHP) in its application for a state grant for matching funds to help renovate the organization’s headquarters and museum located at 108 Beach St.

Bob Upton, newly elected RSCHP president, thanked the Council and Mayor Brian Arrigo, for their assistance in preparing the grant application.

“Without this vote, we would not be able to submit our application,” said Upton. “It is with great hope and anticipation that we can be approved [for the grant]. Hopefully we can be successful in preserving that building at 108 Beach St., which is known as Revere Historic Museum.”

Council President Arthur Guinasso thanked Upton for taking on the responsibility as the new president.

“You are all about Revere,” Guinasso said to Upton.

Upton elaborated on the grant funding breakdown in an interview after the meeting.

“The Council has approved $100,000 toward a grant application to the Mass. Historical Commission,” explained Upton. “The city is coming up with $100,000 in partnership with RSCHP (who is putting in $25,000). The state will put in the other $125,000 for a total amount of $250,000. The grant will allow our organization to preserve the building, do a lot of the interior and exterior work and protect our collection of historical materials.”

Upton was elected RSCHP president on March 21. He succeeds Mary Jane Terenzi as president. Ed Deveau was elected vice president while Brendan O’Brien was elected secretary.





