Revere Residents Kim Misci and Erin Shine Featured in Mlt’s Production of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Revere residents Kim Misci and Erin Shine are performing in Marblehead Little Theatre’s (MLT) production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR April 5-7 and April 11-14.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is the iconic rock opera based on the last week of Jesus’ life set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally-known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Loosely based on the Gospels, the story is told entirely through song, exploring the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers, the Judeans and the Roman Empire.

Misci is returning to the MLT stage after a four year hiatus to perform in the ensemble of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” She last appeared in the ensemble of “Les Miserables” and as a Laker Girl in “Spamalot.” She has performed with The Reagle Players, Turtle Lane Playhouse, The Winthrop Playmakers, Arlington Friends of Drama, and Fiddlehead Theatre Company among others. Kim is also a certified yoga instructor and choreographs in her spare time. Some of her favorite credits include “Tommy,” “Urinetown,” “Nunsense,” “Freaky Friday,” “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown,” and “The Wiz.”

Shine is performing as a Soul Sister and in the ensemble of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” She is a sophomore at Salem State University pursuing her bachelor of fine arts degree in performance with a double major in music and a minor in dance. Previous credits include “The Wolves” (Captain), “Middletown” (Sweetheart), “Cinderella” (Ella), “Addams Family” (Wednesday), “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” (Logan), “Godspell” (Gilmer), and “Almost, Maine” (Ginette). Operas include “Salome” (Salome), and “Hansel and Gretel” (Dew Fairy). Other credits include playwright, composer, assistant director, scenic artist, and choreographer.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR performance dates are April 5 to 7 and April 11 to 14 at the MLT Firehouse Theatre, 12 School St. in Marblehead. Tickets are available at mltlive.org and at Arnould Gallery and Framery, 111 Washington St., in Marblehead. Tickets are $25 each. Student tickets are available for the Sunday matinees for $15 each.

Marblehead Little Theatre’s community theatre production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is presented by arrangement with The Music Company, LP.

Started in 1955, the award-winning Marblehead Little Theatre is one of the oldest community theatre groups in New England, having consistently presented live-theater productions for over six decades.

For more information about MLT and JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, visit mltlive.org or contact [email protected]