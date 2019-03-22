Site Plan Review Committee Hears from Business Hopefuls

Before the Site Plan Review Committee meeting started Tuesday morning it was determined that one applicant needed more information for the committee members.

The applicant, Joseph Hennessy has an interest in property on Arcadia Street where he would like to develop a 12-unit condo complex.

He will be back before the committee at a later date.

Site Plan also heard from Sandra Galdamez, who would like to start a new restaurant at 653 Beach St. (at the corner of Northshore Road.)

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Cheever, a member of the committee, said the building has multiple violations and that it looks like someone did attempt a restaurant there.

“That needs to be corrected before you can get an occupancy permit,” Cheever said.

“We’d entertain the idea if you address the issues,” said Chairman Frank Stringi. “As far as zoning goes it is an allowed use.”

The final application was from Sean Reardon, an engineer with Tetra Tech, for the reuse of a small body repair at 36 Lee Burbank Highway 1. Reardon said the repairs would be for fleet vehicles. Repairs of small dents and dings would take place on the cars. The land, which the building is on is owned by MassPort.

Unfortunately, said Stringi, the use is classified as a body shop and would need a special permit from the City Council to change the designation.

The Site Plan Review Committee is a seven-member board that guides projects large and small through the development process – from plans to construction.