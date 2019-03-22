Police Briefs 03-20-2019

Road Rage

A Revere man has been charged in a road rage incident on Broadway last Wednesday, March 13.

Police were in the area when they witnessed a car trying to take a left from Broadway onto Central Avenue. The car got caught in traffic and a passenger got out and began harassing the person in front of them. At the same time, a car behind them started to go around. The passenger then approached that car and allegedly kicked the door and grabbed the window – cracking it.

Police quickly intervened and charged the man.

Afonso Guilherme Valentim, 18, of 394 Ocean Ave. was charged with malicious destruction of property under $1,200 and disorderly conduct.

Attempted Larceny

A Beach Street woman is being charged with allegedly stealing money from a friend via an app on her phone.

On March 12, the victim – who works at Dunkin’ (Donuts) – saw a friend come by the store. The friend asked to use her phone. She handed it over, and while using it, the victim said the woman used an app on the phone to transfer $40 out of a bank account.

The suspect said the friend had approved the transfer.

Bianca Calderon, 24, of 1 Beach St., has been charged with attempted larceny.

Operating Under The Influence

A Highland Street man is being charged with fleeing the scene of an accident and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Around 3:30 p.m. on March 12, police were called to the scene of several cars being hit on Centennial Avenue. Police searched the area and found the suspect car parked with the engine running. Officers confronted the driver, who was stumbling and unsure on his feet when he got out. After further investigation he was believed to be intoxicated.

Jose Portillo, 38, of 11 Highland St., was charged with leaving the scene of property damage, negligent operation, operating under the influence of alcohol and possession of an open container in a motor vehicle.