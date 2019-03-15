RHS Cheer Takes Second at State Competition

The Revere High School Cheerleaders placed second in the Large Coed division at the State Competition on Sunday March 10. The team also earned the seventh highest score in the state and the highest score RHS Cheer has ever earned in a State Competition. Head Coach Julianne Falzarano and Assistant Coaches Kristina Russo, Nicole Palermo, Kylie Mazza, and Kemal Custovic said “it was so much fun working with this group of kids as they had all the makings of a great team (dedication, passion, sportsmanship, talent, etc.) and it showed in competition. Unfortunately, we will be losing our Senior Captain Brenden Godino, but we anticipate another strong season in the Fall. We would also like to thank everyone in our town and school who has shown so much support for this program this year. Go, Pats!”