$800,000 Two-family Home Makes Revere Real Estate History as Most Expensive Ever Sold in City

According to the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) a Revere Realtor set another real estate record in Revere’s real estate history – the sale of the most expensive two-family home in Revere for a record high $880,000.

Realtor Gary Ferragamo, of the Ferragamo Real Estate Group, a division of Keller William Realty just sold the record-breaking property at 624 Malden St. with 4,312 square feet of living space. The original listing price was $899,000.

“This recent record-breaking sale is a very beautiful and spacious two-family in an quiet section of Revere. There were not many comparable sales up in this price, but I knew this one was worth more and I proved it. After over 20 years in real estate, I have learned that there are a few things that determine price and value, no just comparable sales,” said Ferragamo.

“To this day, Revere is still one of the best kept secrets on the Eastern Seaboard,” said Ferragamo. “This city has it all, nationally recognized newer schools, beautiful new parks, wonderful restaurants, the Registry of Motor Vechiles office, shopping, huge commercial retail giant chains, such as BJs, UNO Pizza, Market Basket – and oh something very rare, a pristine beach.

Ferragamo is the same Revere Realtor who also sold the city’s first $1 million dollar single-family home in 2015.