Revere Election Season Begins with Ward 6 Race

The 2019 city election season has begun, with two residents, Ricky Serino and Nick Moulaison, announcing that they will be running for the Ward 6 seat on the Revere City Council.

Interestingly, both Serino and Moulaison were watching the Jan. 28 meeting live on Revere TV when Ward 6 Councillor Charlie Patch stunned his colleagues and political observers with his decision to retire.

Moulaison said he had talked to Patch the day before the Council meeting but the councillor did not reveal his imminent decision. “He had me surprised like everybody else,” said Moulaison. “I talked to him the day before and we actually had plans to meet for coffee and he didn’t tell anybody about his retiring.”

Serino was watching the meeting at his residence on Carlson Avenue.

“When I was younger, my parents and I would gather for dinner on Monday nights and over dinner, we would watch the City Council,” said Serino. “We happened to be watching the meeting and I was shocked when Councillor Patch announced his intention. I didn’t see that coming at all.”

Serino reached out to Councillor Patch to congratulate him on his retirement.

“My grandfather (Richie Serino) was a motorcycle cop and served in the Police Department with Mr. Patch,” said Serino. “I have thanked Mr. Patch for his many years of service.”

Serino, 27, said he has lived in the ward his whole life and is a member of a fourth-generation Revere family.

“This is always something that I’ve dreamed of, entering this race and serving the people of Ward 6 on the Council,” said Serino. “I’m just a Revere kid and I feel like my city has given me so much over the past 27 years. I want to give something back to the community.”

Serino has been a legislative aide to State Rep. RoseLee Vincent for five years. Vincent has indicated that she will be supporting Serino in the election.

He is looking forward to a vigorous campaign, but doesn’t prefer the term “running against” other candidates.

“I don’t like that term,” said Serino. “It’s an open seat. I think it’s an opportunity for Ward 6 residents to come out and see who they feel is the best candidate to represent them. I’m running for the seat. I’m not running against any individual person.”

Serino’s announcement appears in this week’s Revere Journal.

Moulaison, 47, is a resident of Lantern Road. He announced his candidacy on Facebook and intends to hold a campaign kickoff event in March. He was a candidate for councillor-at-large in the 2017 election.

“I’m looking forward to starting my campaign and having a fun-and-friendly campaign,” said Moulaison, who runs a used-car lot in Revere and works for a private contractor for MassDOT.

Mayor Brian Arrigo was pleased to see political activity brewing in the ward.

“Any time people make that plunge to throw their name on the ballot, I have to give people a lot of credit for that,” said Arrigo. “It’s great to see that two residents have already announced in a race where there’s not a perceived frontrunner right now. I think it’s going to come down to hard work and I think the candidates know that it’s going to depend on face-to-face conversations and knocking on doors. I’m excited to see how that race shakes out.”

School Committee member Gerry Visconti said he is considering a run for the Ward 6 seat or a councillor-at-large seat and will make a decision in the next couple of weeks.