RBC Receives Grant From Baker-Polito Administration

Continuing to make significant investments within the Massachusetts state parks system, the Baker-Polito Administration announced $990,582 in funding to 25 municipalities, non-profit organizations, and other entities as part of the Fiscal Year 2019 Partnerships Matching Funds Program. Including the Revere Beautification Committee (RBC). The program, which is administered by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), provides critical funds for projects that are proposed by park advocacy groups, civic and community organizations, institutions, non-state government partners, and individuals with an interest in improving the Commonwealth’s natural, cultural, and recreational resources.

As part of the program, the (RBC) received $7,400 to fund the restoration of two historic lamp posts on Revere Beach.

“Developing public, private partnerships remains a vital component of our Administration’s efforts to leverage state dollars with private funds for common goals that directly benefit the public,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “The funding provided to these 25 projects through the Partnerships Matching Funds Program will have a long lasting impact on the Commonwealth’s state parks system.”

Projects proposed within the state parks system are thoroughly reviewed by agency staff and the DCR Commissioner. Once selected, the agency matches the private investment in the park. All projects are managed by DCR to oversee the implementation of the project in close consultation with contributing partners and other stakeholders.

“The Baker-Polito Administration continues to work closely with dedicated individuals and organizations to foster strong public, private partnerships in order to achieve important shared goals,” said Department of Conservation and Recreation Commissioner Leo Roy. “The state parks system offers a wealth of recreational opportunities, and the DCR is proud to work with park advocates to enhance our natural, cultural, and recreation resources for all to enjoy.”

DCR matches partner contributions of up to and including $25,000 at 2:1, and 1:1 for contributions above $25,000. In certain circumstances, DCR will consider a 2:1 match for contributions above $25,000, for example multi-phase projects with the same partner. Partner matches are donated to the Commonwealth’s Conservation Trust.

Some of Fiscal Year 2019’s Partnership Matching Funds Program projects include:

• The creation of a new trail in the Blue Hills Reservation in recognition of the 200th anniversary of the death of First Lady Abigail Adams;

• The development of new maps and brochures for the Deerfield Trails in Charlemont;

• Repairs and improvements to trails within Upton State Forest;

• The design of a community skate park in Southwest Corridor Park in Boston; and,

• ADA improvements to the Clock Tower Building at Nantasket Beach.