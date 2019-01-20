News Briefs

New England Auto Show this weekend

The annual New England Auto Show comes to the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., this weekend.

The show hours are:

Thursday, Jan. 17, 4 – 10 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 18, 12 – 10 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 20, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The box office closes one hour prior to the end of the show each day.

Admission prices are:

Adults — $15

Children (6-12) — $6

Children under 6 are free

Tickets requiring identification must be purchased on-site.

Each ticket purchased online is good for one day only.

Ticket purchases are nonrefundable. The show accepts Visa, Master Card and American Express. There is an ATM located in the lobby of the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

$1 of every ticket sold is given to the South Boston Community Development Foundation.

City to Host Foster Parent Information Session

Next Tuesday, Jan. 22, the City will host the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families at Revere City Hall to increase community awareness on the need for safe and nurturing foster homes. Laurie Girdharry, a DCF Foster Parent Recruiter, will set up a Foster Parent Information Table outside of the Mayor’s Office from 3 – 4 p.m. to provide information and answer any questions.