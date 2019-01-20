Obituaries 01-16-2019

Sally Wentworth

Active member of Revere Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses

Sally V. Wentworth passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 9. She was 87 years old.

A resident of Revere and surrounding cities for 54 years, she was a secretary by trade and an active member of the local congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Revere.

The beloved wife of the late Calvin Wentworth, she leaves behind three step-children, Richard Wentworth of Georgetown and his wife, Cindy, Sharen Wentworth of Revere and Wendy Brown and her husband, Charles Brown of Revere and two grandchildren, Ricky Wentworth and his wife, Meghan of Somersworth, N.H., and Luke Aleo and his wife, Heather of Beverly and a great-grandchild, Olivia Wentworth of Somersworth, N.H. She also leaves her much loved brother-in-law Haden Creagh of New York and many loved nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Jan. 19, at 4 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 40 Hy-Sil Ave, Revere. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Revere Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Joseph ‘Big Joe’ Albanese

Of Plymouth, formerly of East Boston

Joseph “Big Joe” Albanese, formerly of East Boston, died in Plymouth on Jan. 11.

The beloved father of Joanne Maddux of Rotonda West, FL, Joseph Albanese (Joey/Little Joe) of Plymouth, Thomas “Tommy” Albanese of St. Petersburg, Fla. and the late Barbara Cunningham, he was the husband to Rita and Frances, cherished grandfather to Tricia La Broad and Daryl Cunningham, and loving great-grandfather to Angelina, Nicholas, James and Michael and the son of the late Dominic and Madeline (Corsi) Albanese and brother of the late Phyllis “Minnie” Saviano, Ann Gallo, Francis, Phil, Tom “Pee Wee” and Ray Albanese. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, who he loved and who loved him.

Family and friends will honor Joseph’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere, today, Wednesday, at 10 a.m. before leaving in procession to St. Anthony’s Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joseph’s name to prostate cancer research and organizations such as ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer” 515 King St. Suite 420 Alexandria, VA 22314. For guest book and directions:

Santa Palo

Of Malden

Santa (Muschera) Palo died in Malden on Jan. 10 following a long illness. She was 91 years old.

The beloved wife of the late Peter Palo, she was the adored and devoted mother of Louis Gino Palo and his wife, Cheryl of Malden, Maria Leonard and her husband, James and Sandra Tallent, all of Revere; cherished grandmother to Peter A. Palo and his wife, Alison of Concord, Calif., Gina Palo of Boston’s North End, Christina M. and Stephanie Leonard, Joseph M. and Daniel “Danny” Tallent, all of Revere; dear sister to Pietro M. and Rosario Muschera, both of Milan, Italy and formerly of Sicily, Italy. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews in Sicily and Milan, Italy. Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Ernest Caporale

Of Maine, formerly of East Boston

Ernest J. “Ernie” Caporale of Boothbay Harbor, Maine, formerly of Stoneham and East Boston, passed away peacefully in his wife’s arms on Jan. 7.

The beloved husband of Mary (Doherty) Caporale, he was the dear brother of the late Thomas and his surviving, wife Maryanne and Nicolette Tavilla and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Ernie’s life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St. (Orient Heights), East Boston, today, Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to Sacred Heart Church, Brooks Street, East Boston for a Funeral Mass in celebration of Ernie’s life at 11 a.m. Services will conclude with Ernie being laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery.

In honoring Ernie and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St, Jude’s Childrens Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105. For more information, please visit www.ruggieromh.com.

Concetta Cammarano

A truly giving person

Concetta “Connie DiBella” Cammarano of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully on Jan. 10. She was 84 years old.

Connie was born in Santa Caterina, Villarmosa, Sicily. She came to America in 1947, settled in East Boston, attended Boston public schools and worked as a seamstress at Picarello’s.

In 1956, Connie met her “Airforce Sweetheart,” Alberto Cammarano. She and Albert married in 1958 and began traveling the U.S., living in places such as Washington, D.C., Florida, and Ohio.

Alberto and Connie were married for over 60 years. Together, they raised four beautiful children. Connie spent a lot of her time volunteering with many organizations such as a den mother with the boy scouts when her kids were young. She also enjoyed a number of crafts like making ceramics, painting and knitting and was always helping others.

In 1972, Connie and Alberto returned home to Boston. She continued to work as a seamstress, finally retiring from Forcaster in 1999. She was also a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union, American Legion Auxiliary, the Women’s Club at St. Mary’s of the Assumption in Revere, as well as, The Revere League for Special Needs. Connie was truly a giving person. She loved and welcomed all into her life. She loved with all her heart. Every year, Connie would coordinate the annual Recognition of Madonna Della Grazie of Santa Caterina in East Boston.

The beloved daughter of the late Calogero and Salvatrice Mattaliano DiBella, she is survived by the love of her life, her husband Albert Cammarano. She was the adoring mother to Theresa Wilmot of North Carolina, C. Vincenzo Cammarano and his wife, Gina of Salem, N.H., Sadie Smith and her husband, Jerry Smith and Mary DiBella Hanson and her husband, Warren; dear sister to Rosario DiBella and his wife, Janet of New Hampshire, cherished grandmother to Cynthia Williams and her husband, Patrick, Cassandra and Alex Christensen, Matthew Cammarano, Amber and Noelle Smith, Karen Vanessa DiBella and Ashley Marie DiBella and the devoted great-grandmother to Isabella, Alyssa, Janessa and Adrian and newly arriving in April, Michael. She is also lovingly survived by Aunt Grace Gangi and many first cousins, second cousins, nieces, nephews and many godchildren. She will be missed by her many, many friends and family.

Funeral arrangements were by The Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Anthony Cipoletta

Of Beachmont, Revere

Anthony Cipoletta of Beachmont, Revere formerly of the North End, passed away on Jan. 10.

The beloved husband of Barbara (DePalo) Cipoletta of Beachmont, he was the devoted father of Anthony, Joseph and Christopher Cipoletta, dear brother of Grace Cipoletta, Joseph Cipoletta and his wife, Denise, Jerry Cipoletta, Maria DeMichele and her husband, Joseph and the late Paul Cipoletta. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Anthony’s life by gathering at St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at 10 a.m. Jan. 19 for a memorial mass celebrating his life. For more information, visit www.ruggieromh.com. Arrangements are with the personal care of Ruggiero Family Memorial Home.

Lawrence Barry

Longtime American Airlines employee and past secretary of K of C

Lawrence W. Barry died on Thursday, Jan. 10, at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home after a long battle with Lewy Body dementia. He was 93 years old.

Larry was a longtime Revere resident and was an alumnus of Revere High School, Class of 1943. Shortly after graduation, Larry enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the height of World War II. While in the Navy, Larry became a Seabee and took great pride in his contribution to his country during this time. He was honorably discharged in March of 1946 and when he returned home, he began to further his education at Suffolk University in Boston, where he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

On Aug. 21, 1949, Larry wed his beautiful bride Antoinette “Toni” Lehmann the couple began their life in Revere, where they raised their nine children, later moving to Saugus in 1996. Larry and his family took many trips to Brewster on Cape Cod at the family’s summer home.

Larry had a very long and successful 39 year career at American Airlines, Boston Logan International Airport, as a Senior Passenger Service Agent, retiring on May 1, 1999. He was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus #179 in Revere and former long time Recording Secretary.

Larry remained in his own home until three years ago when, due to declining health, he became a resident at the Chelsea Soldiers’ home, where he made a new family. Larry’s warm, funny and sincere personality allowed him to make friends anywhere he went.

He was a gentle man with a gentle soul. He wasthe kind of a man that made a difference simply with a greeting or a smile.

The beloved husband of the late Antoinette (Lehmann) “Toni” Barry, who passed Sept. 30, 2012, he was the cherished father of William L., Matthew M. and Laureen Barry of Saugus, Andrew J. Barry and his wife, Donna M. of Franklin, Stephen F. Barry and his wife, Marilyn Dean of Melrose, Lawrence P. Barry and his wife, Lisa F. of Methuen, Christopher J. Barry and his wife, Jacqueline L. “Jackie” of Saugus, Annette M. Barry of Merrimac and Patrick N. Barry and his wife, Kiersten of Norwood; dear brother of Ruth Mohr of Saugus; devoted grandfather to Alex, Andrew, Shauna, Kimberly, Evan, Katie, Kristen and Joseph Barry, Makena, Terence K. Reardon, Jr., Devin Cowhig and Christine and Stephanie Serrano. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces and nephews and by his newest extended family members, the wonderful 2 East staff at Chelsea Soldiers Home.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment wasnin Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Patients Activities Fund at Chelsea Soldier’s Home, 91 Crest Ave. Chelsea, MA 02150. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Alwyn Kalligheri, Jr.

Of Revere

Alwyn Kalligheri Jr. of Revere died on Jan. 13 at the age of 45.

He was the beloved son of Alwyn Kalligheri Sr. of Revere and Camille Kalligheri (Buttiglieri) of Salem, devoted father of Pheobe Kalligheri, dear brother of Andrea Kalligheri and her husband, Michael DeMarco of Salem and adoring uncle of Mila DeMarco. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere, on Friday, Jan. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Scott Paradis

Of Revere

Scott Paradis of Revere, currently living in Londonderry, N.H., passed away on Jan. 4 at the age of 31.

He was the beloved son of Cindy Paradis-Giannelli and her husband, Mark Giannelli of Londonderry, N.H., cherished brother of Chris Paradis. He is also survived by his step father Robert Stephens. The son of the late Paul Fierley, he was the adoring grandson of Joseph Paradis Sr. and Charlotte Paradis of Revere, dear nephew of Renee Kehoe of New Hampshire, Joseph Paradis Jr. of Maine, Dale Paradis and Tina Paradis, both of Revere, Dale Hughes, Darlene Fierley and Sue Fierley, all of New Hampshire, Frank Fierley of Cape Cod, and Scott Fierley of New Hampshire. He is also survived by many loving cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfigilio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Matilde D’Augusta

Her feisty and caring personality made her well loved by everyone

Matilde D’Augusta died on Jan. 13 at the the Kennebunk Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Kennebunk, Maine. She was 96 years old.

Matilde was born Jan. 28, 1922, in Catania Italy, one of nine children of Luigi and Rosina Pentimalli, Sr. She loved the excitement of the city and helping out in her father’s coffee shop. Every summer the whole family would travel to spend the summer at the beach in Sicily. She loved the beach and loved to swim in the ocean.

She emigrated to the United States 50-plus years ago, settled in Boston with her then-husband and two children and worked many years in the Garment District of Boston as a seamstress. She would later take many trips back to Italy with her children and later in life her grandchildren.

“Nonna” loved her family and especially loved doting on her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her great-great-grandchild. She used the talent she had to crochet many, many, blankets for all of them. She loved to cook and feed you whenever to came to visit even if you were not hungry. She would not take no for an answer. You had to have something to eat or drink. It was that feisty and caring personality that made her so well loved by everyone.

She enjoyed shopping and looking for deals. Her silk flowers and floral tablecloths always matched the season and when she moved to the nursing home that did not stop. She would make several arrangements for the common areas as well as her friends who lived there. She was always helping and making sure everyone was okay and had what they needed. That along with her spunk made her a favorite among the staff. She was often fought over between the staff as to who was going to “take care” of her as she was very independent to the very end.

She had many visits throughout the day from the girls to just chat and even taught them some Italian. The staff at Kennebunk Center for Health and Rehabilitation treated her like she was their Nonna. We could never thank them enough for the care and love she was given. She loved to tell stories from when she was young and growing up in Italy. She loved to reminisce about the little shops and cafes on the cobblestone streets of Venice and Catania.

She had a strong faith in God and would say the Rosary every night before bed. She would follow along with a Missalette during the holidays, to the masses on TV, and receive communion every week.

In addition to her siblings, Matilde was predeceased by her son, Luigi D’Augusta. Matilde is lovingly remembered by her son Peter D’Augusta and his wife, Tina, of Revere, her daughter, Rita Iannillo and her husband, Tony, of Kennebunk, Maine; three grandchildren: Louis D’Augusta (Cathy) Jessica Durfee (Chuck) and Jason Iannillo (Nicole); nine great-grandchildren, Darcie (Joe), Julie, Daniel, Amanda, Alexandria, Amy, Lily, Jace, Ella and one great-great-grandchild, Zoe.

Friends may visit on Friday, Jan. 18, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. with Father Fred Morse from Holy Spirit Parish. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Matilde’s Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, Maine.

Irene Minichiello

Passed away after a brief illness

It is with great sadness that the family of Irene Minichiello announces her passing after a brief illness, on Friday, Jan. 11, at the age of 92.

She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Minichiello Sr., devoted mother of Donna Smith and her husband, Charles of Revere, Sharlene Boudreau and her husband, Edward of Hanover and Michael Minichiello Jr. and his wife, Dawn of Saugus; cherished grandmother of Charles Smith, Shaun Smith, Christopher Smith, Edward Boudreau and his wife, Katie, Michelle Walsh, Michael Boudreau and his wife, Meghan, Heather DiLauro and her husband, Joseph, Nicole Minichiello, Michael Minichiello and adoring great-grandmother of 12. Irene had two dear sisters and two caring brothers. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Her Funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St., Revere, today, Wednesday, Jan, 16 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Chruch at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Perkins School for the Blind, Perkins Trust, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, Ma 02472. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Elaine D’Amico

Family meant everything to her

Elaine (Famolare) D’Amico of Peabody, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at the age of 74.

Elaine adored her whole family, her family meant everything to her. She also loved the Red Sox, was an avid shopper and loved QVC. She recently went on a vacation to Disneyworld and QVC which she talked about the time. She was loved by all and will be sorely missed.

She was the beloved wife of the late Alphonse D’Amico, loving mother of Rhona Kysilovsky and her husband, Bob of Revere and Kerry DiCiacco and her husband, Andrew of Peabody; adored daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Famolare; dear sister of Charles “Skip” Famolare and his wife, Cindy of Florida, the late Richard Famolare and his surviving wife, Carla of Saugus and cherished grandmother of Taja Kysilovsky and her significant other, Vincenzo Mazzaferro , Robert Kysilovsky and his significant other, Yeraldine Montoya and Mason Kysilovsky and his wife, Brittany. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A prayer service was held at the Holy Cross Mausoleum on Saturday, Jan. 12. Entombment was at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brigham and Women’s Hospital Attn: Oncology Dept., 75 Francis St., Boston and The Kaplan Family Hospice House (Care Dimensions) 78 Liberty St. Danvers MA. 01923 For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Stephen Tremonte

Enjoyed 30-year career at N.E. Produce Center

Stephen D. Tremonte of Revere, formerly of East Boston, died on Jan. 10 after a valiant struggle with pancreatic cancer. He was 68 years old.

Stephen, who enjoyed a 30-year career in the N.E. Produce Center, was the beloved husband for 47 years of Janice “Jaye” (Orlandino) Tremonte and the cherished father of Stacie Allen and her husband, David B. Allen of Wellesley and Stephanie A. Beneski and her husband, Dr. John Beneski of Revere; dear brother of Cyndee Phoenix of Providence, R.I., and the late Harold J. Tremonte, Jr. and adored grandfather to Jessica M., Jacqueline M., and Jordan M. Beneski, all of Revere and Kyle S., Brendan D. and Kallie T. Allen, all of Wellesley. He is also lovingly survived by his two godchildren Arthur Orlandino of Revere and Erica O’Neill of Stow and by several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral today, Wednesday, Jan 16, at 9:30 a.m. from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere followed by a Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue), Revere at 10:30 a.m. and immediately followed by interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, West Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s’ Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.