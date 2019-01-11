News Briefs

CAPIC FUEL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

The following information is for the Capic Fuel Assistance Program located at 100 Everett Ave, Unit 14, Chelsea, 617-884-6130.

Massachusetts residents in Winthrop, Revere, Chelsea are eligible for fuel assistance through CAPIC: Program operates through April 30, 2019.

Once all application paperwork is submitted by client, CAPIC will certify the application within 45 working days. Applications completed in March/April will be certified by the last week of May.

If application for benefits is denied by CAPIC, client has the right to appeal. CAPIC will review and inform client of appeal decision within 20 working days of appeal request.

Once all application paperwork is submitted by client, CAPIC will notify client of application denial within 45 working days. Once deemed eligible for benefits, CAPIC will notify client within eight working days.

CAPIC will inform client of incomplete application within 25 working days of application date.

State of the City Address Date Set

Mayor Brian Arrigo will deliver the 2019 State of the City Address on Thursday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the Susan B. Anthony Middle School Auditorium, 107 Newhall St. All are welcome.